China’s 1st aircraft carrier carries out live-fire exercise

China’s first aircraft carrier battle group has carried out its first live-fire exercise, the Defense Ministry has announced.

Dozens of ships and aircraft took part in the exercise “a few days ago” in the Bohai Sea in eastern China to test weapon performance and training levels, according to a statement posted on Thursday on the ministry’s web site.

China said last month that its aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was ready to engage in combat, marking a milestone for a navy that has invested heavily in its ability to project power far from China’s shores.

The carrier, destroyers and frigates carried out exercises covering air interception, sea-based attacks and air-defense, as well as reconnaissance, early warning and antimissile systems.

China-developed J-15 fighters carried live ammunition and performed strike exercises, the ministry said. Footage on state broadcaster China Central Television showed fighters launching missiles and hitting targets, and one pilot wore a helmet with “SHOOT IT” written in English across the top.

The Liaoning was commissioned in 2013 after being purchased as an incomplete hull from Ukraine more than a decade ago.

China hasn’t described specifically how it intends to use the Liaoning, but it is seen as helping reinforce China’s increasingly assertive claims over almost all of the South China Sea, which is home to key shipping lanes, rich fishing grounds and a potential wealth of mineral resources.

Five other governments claim the maritime space either in part or in whole, and the Philippines and Vietnam in particular have sought assistance from the US and others in beefing up their ability to resist China, including its construction of seven islands by piling sand atop coral reefs.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in a report late on Wednesday that anti-aircraft guns and close-in weapons systems designed to guard against missile attack have been placed on all seven of China’s newly created islands.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday that he could not confirm the report, but Republican Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the imagery shows China is militarizing the South China Sea. He called for a “determined response” from the US and its allies.

“The United States must take immediate steps to underscore our unwavering commitment to freedom of the seas and to enforce a stable balance of power in the region,” McCain said in a statement.

The outposts were built in recent years over objections by the US and rival claimants by piling sand on top of coral reefs, followed by the construction of military-grade 3,000-meter (10,000-foot) airstrips, barracks, lighthouses, radar stations and other infrastructure.

CSIS based its conclusions on satellite images taken in mid-to-late November and published on the website of its Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.

In a statement, China’s Defense Ministry repeated that development on the islands was mainly for civilian purposes, but added that defensive measures were “appropriate and legal.”

“For example, were someone to be threatening you with armed force outside your front door, would you not get ready even a slingshot?” the ministry statement said.

The Philippines, which has troops and villagers stationed on some reefs and islands near China’s new artificial islands, expressed concern despite recently improving relations with China.

The US has committed to beefing up its military presence in the area, although new uncertainty has been introduced by incoming president Donald Trump, who has called for a reconsideration of its commitments to its Asian allies, including Japan and South Korea, while simultaneously criticizing China and speaking with the president of China’s longtime rival Taiwan.

“The timing is significant in that these first clear images come amid Trump’s challenging comments about China and its South China Sea fortresses,” said Alexander Neill, a senior fellow for Asia-Pacific security for the International Institute for Strategic Studies based in Singapore.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on a visit to the US last year that “China does not intend to pursue militarization” of the area, prompting some foreign experts to accuse China of going back on its word with its new deployments.

Looking forward, the nature of China’s new military deployments will likely be calibrated in response to moves taken by the US, said the IISS’s Neill.

“China will argue that they are entitled to place whatever they want there in reaction to US actions,” Neill said. “The big question is whether Trump will embark on a more strident or discordant policy in the South China Sea.”

Image Credits: AP Photo/Xinhua, Li Tang, File