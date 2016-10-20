China visit’s haul: $13.5 billion worth of deals, plus new top foreign ally

The Philippines and China have signed $13.5 billion worth of private-to-private and government-to-government deals three days into the four-day state visit, a Cabinet official said on Thursday.

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said in a text message to the BusinessMirror these represent the major gains of President Duterte’s visit to Beijing and foreign-policy pivot to China.

According to sources, memorandum of understanding (MOU) and agreements, numbering to at least 12, were signed on Thursday on wide-ranging cooperation on various fronts, from trade and investment to drug enforcement.

A top businessman, who is part of the Philippine business delegation to China, noted that among the projects inked in the private sector is a 1,000-megawatt power plant in Pangasinan and a telecommunications deal between Huawei and Globe and PLDT.





The signed deals include:

■ MOU on Production Capacity and Investment Cooperation; Agreement on Economic and Technological Cooperation between the government of China and the Philippines;

■ MOU on Strengthening Trade, Investment and Economic Cooperation;

■ MOU on Drafting China-Philippines Economic Cooperation Development Plans;

■ MOU on Implementation of Tourism Plan 2017-2022;

■ MOU on the Lists of Transportation and Infrastructure Cooperation Projects;

■ MOU on Financing Cooperation between the Export-Import Bank of China and the Department of the Treasury of the Philippines;

■ Agricultural Cooperation Action Plan 2017-2019;

■ Protocol on Cooperation between PDEA of the Philippines and the Narcotics Control Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security of China;

■ MOU on the Establishment of a Joint Coastal Guard Committee on Maritime Cooperation;

■ MOU on Supporting Conduct of Feasibility Studies for Major Projects;

■ MOU on News Information Exchange Training and for Other Purposes; and

■ the MOU on Cooperation on Animal and Plant Inspection and Quarantine.

The four-day state visit of President Duterte marks the first major step in the Philippines’s perceived pivot to China, with more than 400 top Filipino businessmen accompanying the Chief Executive.

The Duterte administration has made a clear stance on changing its primary diplomatic alliance from

the US to China, underlining Beijing’s capability to help the Philippines in infrastructure development.