China team inspects proposed drug-rehab site in Sarangani town

DAVAO CITY—A Chinese team inspected on Monday the probable site for a drug-rehabilitation center in Sarangani province, one of two multimillion-peso facilities to be established in Mindanao under Chinese grants.

Gao Gouyong, the Philippine branch executive manager of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co. Ltd., led the team accompanied by Sarangani provincial health officer Dr. Arvin Alejandro and the engineering officer Gerald Faciol.

The team made a brief visit to Purok 4, Barangay Kawas of Alabel town.

The team earlier paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Steve Chiongbian Solon.

The provincial information office said the team “is on the final visit and site inspection of the 3-hectare lot” where the regional drug-rehabilitation center will be constructed.

The facility is one of two recipients of the “Grant-Aid Dangerous Drug Abuse Treatment Rehabilitation Centers Project,” the information office said.

The grant was an outcome of the China visit of President Duterte last year, the information office added.

The center would be worth P350 million with a 150-bed capacity and a recovery clinic. Construction is expected to start this year.

Meanwhile, local residents in Maitum town in the province participated in an earthquake drill last week, as authorities also expanded the consciousness on disaster preparation among

children.

The drill sent rescue volunteers and government disaster responders to the drill area in Barangay Kalaong to determine the pace and preparedness of the town.

The drill also evaluated the capability of the rescuers and security personnel “to give critical support as first responders who provide immediate assistance to victims of disasters and other calamities”, the information office said.

The south-central portion of Mindanao, which includes Sarangani, has been affected by the tsunami that hit the Moro Gulf in the early 1970s.

The tsunami was triggered by one of the strongest earthquakes on the same day in the area.

The drill also involved the pupils of Perrett Central Elementary School, who were later lectured on how to prepare and respond appropriately during disasters.