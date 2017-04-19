Chicken supply down by nearly half in March

The country’s chicken inventory in March declined by almost half, or by 47.25 percent, to 8,822.80 metric tons (MT) from 16,726.13 MT recorded a year ago, according to the latest data from the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

United Broilers Raisers Association (Ubra) President Elias Jose Inciong attributed this to the decision of poultry growers to cut their output due to the supply glut in recent months.

“The inventory in the fourth quarter was at an all time high. Some players may have incurred losses [because of the glut] so they became more conservative,” Inciong told the BusinessMirror.

Last December data from the NMIS showed that the country’s chicken inventory reached 39,000 MT, which was enough to fill Metro Manila’s demand for two months.

Advertisement

NMIS data showed that both the volume of chicken purchased abroad and locally produced chicken declined year-on-year.

Chicken purchased abroad, which accounted for 64.04 percent of the March inventory, reached 5,649.84 MT. The figure was 21.57 percent lower than the 7,203.95 MT imported a year ago.

The inventory of locally produced declined by two-thirds, or by 66.68 percent, to 3,172.97 MT from 9,522.18 MT posted in March 2016.

On a monthly basis, local chicken inventory as of March 27 was 33.2 percent lower than the 13,828.60 MT recorded in February.

“But the almost 9,000-MT inventory would have been high in previous years. There might have been too much optimism in the last three years, as there were a lot of new players,” Inciong said. Despite the decline in the March chicken inventory, Inciong said it was enough to meet the country’s requirement.

“Right now there’s no supply problem as all market segments are being serviced by the industry comfortably. When supply is not that abundant the [industry’s] priority would be the institution with [supply] contracts, like fast food,” Inciong said.

“I think there are no problems at the moment as I have yet to hear complaints from Jollibee, KFC and McDonald’s regarding the supply. These institutional companies have [supply] contracts and if the production problem is really serious then they would also be affected,” he said.

Inciong noted that fast-food chains usually have three- to six-month supply contracts ranging with poultry growers.

Due to the decline in production, the farm-gate price of chicken rose to P90 per kilogram, from P80 per kg recorded in previous weeks.

“The farm-gate price went up because it’s already summer and some players decided to reduce their output,” Inciong said. He said the current chicken-supply situation could persist throughout the year as industry players are expected to remain “conservative”.

“To be candid because people are more conservative, chicken will not be as abundant as it was a year ago or even a quarter ago,” Inciong said.

The Ubra chief assured consumers that the retail price of chicken both in the wet markets and groceries would not increase due to decline in inventory.

“It will depend on the market, but as of the moment the retail price would be around P135 to P145/kg. Prices would depend in wet markets,” Inciong said.

The prevailing retail price of dressed chicken in Metro Manila as of April 19 was pegged at P140/kg, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture.

Whole chicken in groceries and supermarkets as of April 12 was at P144/kg, P5 higher than the P139/kg recorded a year ago, according data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Latest data from the PSA showed that the country’s total chicken inventory as of January 1 stood at 175.31 million. The figure was nearly 2 percent lower than the 178.79 million recorded a year ago.

PSA data showed that broiler chicken accounted for the bulk, or around 35.56 percent, of the country’s chicken inventory as of January 1.