Chicken, pork inventory rose in November–NMIS 

The country’s chicken supply in November doubled by 100.26 percent to 37,503.89 metric tons (MT), from 18,727.57 MT recorded a year ago, according to data from the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

NMIS data showed that locally produced chicken accounted for three quarters, or 74.82 percent, of the November inventory at 28,062.35 MT. The figure was more than three-fourths, or 87.80 percent, of the 13,183.67 MT locally produced chicken recorded a year ago.

The remaining volume consisted of imported chicken, according to NMIS data. The volume of imported chicken in cold storages expanded more than double, or by 149 percent, to 9,441.53 MT, from the 3,784.99 MT posted in November 2015.

On a monthly basis, local-chicken inventory as of November 28 was 13.75 percent higher than the 21,171.83 MT recorded in October.

The NMIS said it surveyed only accredited cold-storage facilities. Fresh-chilled chicken, mechanically deboned meat were not included in the NMIS data.

Data from the attached agency of the Department of Agriculture also showed that frozen-pork inventory last month expanded by 22 percent to 14,106.42 MT, from 11,563.09 MT posted a year ago.

Imports accounted for the bulk of the frozen-pork inventory. According to the NMIS, pork imports abroad reached 12,560.67 MT, or almost 90 percent of the total November inventory.

The volume of frozen-pork imports is 19.34 percent higher than the 10,525.41 MT recorded a year ago.

Local pork in cold storages also increased to 1,545.75 MT, from 1,037.68 MT recorded in November 2015.

For the frozen-pork data, the NMIS said it included stock inventory in accredited commercial and in-house cold storage in slaughterhouses and meat-processing plants.

Local traders are allowed to import chicken and pork under the so-called minimum access volume (MAV) scheme of the World Trade Organization. Pork imports within MAV are usually slapped a lower tariff.

According to the Bureau of Animal Industry, traders have already used 62.93 percent of the MAV for chicken and 66.29 percent of MAV for pork.