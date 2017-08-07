Chelsea becomes PHL’s top shipping firm, sets sights on e-commerce

When Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp., owned by Davao-based businessman Dennis A. Uy, debuts at the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, it will take the crown as the country’s largest publicly listed shipping firm, shaking up the industry in the process.

Starting out as a mere operator of tanker ships to support the operation of Uy’s Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., Chelsea now controls about 33 percent of the shipping industry that struggled to grow over the last two decades, as many companies still operate dilapidated ships and trucks, as well as worn-out port facilities.

“We hope to grow further [if] there is a willing seller. Everybody’s buying. It’s a seller’s market,” Uy said, signaling to the industry that his pockets are still deep enough for more acquisitions.

Chelsea leading a very fragmented shipping industry in a span of just a decade, both in terms of market share and tonnage capacity is by design.

After growing the operations of its tanker ships for Phoenix Petroleum since January 2007, the company decided to buy Trans-Asia Shipping Lines Inc., a 43-year-old Cebu-based firm that operates several roll-on, roll-off passenger vessels. It closed the deal late last year.

In April this year Uy then became the president and CEO of 2Go Group Inc.

Udenna C Torp., Uy’s holding firm, and the SM Group decided to partner to buy out the owners of 2Go, a company created by merging Negros Navigation Co. (Nenaco) and Aboitiz Transport System Corp., the company that created the SuperFerry brand.

Udenna bought about 31 percent of KGLI-NM Holdings Inc., which owns some 60 percent of 2Go’s parent Nenaco. SM Investments Corp., meanwhile, owns a 34.5-percent stake in 2Go.

At the moment, 2Go is not yet consolidated in the books of Chelsea. Uy admits the next battleground for the struggling shipping industry is in e-commerce, where he still lacks in capability.

Uy said his company will partner with conglomerate SM Group for its entry into the e-commerce space, also known as online shopping.

“That [e-commerce] is not easy to do. But it’s necessary that we should be there, if not now, then the next two years. It will be the normal thing in the future for consumers with the less time we have. As the country industrializes, we’ll have more options to shop. We won’t want to go to the mall,” Uy said.

Shipping may take the bulk of the operations of e-commerce, but will also include other areas, such as warehousing and electronic payments, which many Filipino consumers today frown upon.

Current online-shopping firms, such as the Lazada Group and Zalora, may have temporarily solved the problem by offering cash-on-delivery options. Chryss Alfonsus V. Damuy, Chelsea’s president and CEO, said the company will use 2Go, which already has its logistics business, as its jump off point for its e-commerce venture.

“We are studying. We’re aiming to come up with a platform for that type of segment; nothing definite yet,” Damuy said.

Uy said its main challenge is how to make its entry into the e-commerce space profitable.

Chelsea, however, needed to decide as quick as it can, since other conglomerates are already studying their options.

Lazada has partnered with the SM Group, while the Ayala Group already has a minority stake in Zalora Philippines. Even Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) joined the fray after its purchase of several logistics and even trucking firms starting last year.

Incidentally, MPIC’s predecessor, Metro Pacific Corp., previously owned Nenaco.

In late-2006 MPC sold the then-bankrupt shipping company to the group of Sulficio Tagud Jr., whom Uy just recently replaced in 2Go as president and CEO.

Now the two firms—Chelsea and MPIC—race to create their respective e-commerce platform and both say they are still in the planning stage.

MPIC President Jose Ma. K. Lim said the company, through its unit MetroPac Movers Inc., has already invested some P2 billion in its venture, and the company still needs to cope up with the fragmented supply chain in the country.

“It’s all part of the final decision; we’re going through a selection of consultant to help us answer these questions and identify where this opportunity is in terms of the industries that need to be served and the supply-chain components that are needed to serve this,” he said.

MPIC Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said more of their assets at the moment are on distribution of goods, such as trucks and warehousing, and not on logistics.

“[It] doesn’t have to be us [owning the logistics firm]. A more efficient logistics system is cost savings, at the same time there are other reasons companies want to have an efficient logistics system,” Pangilinan said.

As the two firms battle it out on that space, it is unknown if the e-commerce in the Philippines can kickstart the shipping industry, which still needs more investments from the conglomerates.