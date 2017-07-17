Charter change, 2018 budget top House Legislative priorities

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday identified some of the priority measures of the lower chamber for the second regular session, which will start on July 24.

In a news briefing, Deputy Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu said topping the House

agenda are the proposed 2018 General Appropriations Act, supplemental fund for the Marawi City rehabilitation, Charter change and the civil-union bill.

“[The] Duterte administration marks the most massive infrastructure program—as you know, the motto has been ‘Build, Build, Build’, and such a massive infrastructure

undertaking will need the support of a budget that will be built throughout the entire country,” Garcia added.

Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno announced that the 2018 budget will be submitted to

Congress on the day the President delivers his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 24.

President Duterte has approved the 2018 budget proposal of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) amounting to P3.767 trillion, which is 12.4 percent higher than the 2017 national budget and is equivalent to 21.6 percent of GDP.

Personnel services will continue to receive the largest chunk of the pie at 29.4 percent. Infrastructure and capital outlays comes second in priority with 25.4 percent, significantly boosting the government’s Build, Build, Build campaign.

This was followed by local government units at 16 percent and maintenance at 14.5 percent. Debt burden and government-owned and -controlled corporations will obtain the lowest allocations at 9.8 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

The education sector remains to be the top recipient of the national budget, while the Department of Public Works and Highways maintains its spot as second priority.

Garcia also said the approval of the supplemental fund for the rehabilitation of Marawi City will be prioritized.

“With the armed conflict in Marawi City transforming into a humanitarian crisis, and even an infrastructure crisis, restoring normalcy in the lives of displaced residents, reviving local commerce [and] rebuilding homes in the city have become a necessity for the Executive and Legislative branches,” she added.

Last month President Duterte declared the intention of the Executive department to allot P10 billion for the rehabilitation of Marawi.

Charter change

Garcia said the 17th Congress will also convene as a constituent assembly (Con-ass) during the second regular session.

“Charter change, as you know, we already passed on plenary the bill that seeks to amend or revise the Constitution through constituent assembly. We hope the Senate will be acting on a similar measure,” she said.

“Of course, federalism, which has been a battle cry of our President even during the campaign days, will be of utmost importance as we focus and we hoped that we can move forward in our efforts at achieving Charter change,” Garcia added.

House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez has said with or without the Palace’s executive order creating the Constitutional Commission (Con-com), they will convene as Con-ass early next year.

Alvarez said lawmakers are still awaiting the appointment of members of the Con-com.

Last December Duterte signed Executive Order 10, creating a committee that will review the Constitution. The committee will be composed of 25 different experts from the country.

According to Alvarez, members of the Con-com will help Congress, acting as Con-ass, in amending the present Constitution to change the present unitary from of government to a federal system.

Civil union

Garcia said a measure seeking to legalize civil union not just for same-sex couples but also for heterosexual couples will be passed this second regular session.

She said the measure will promote the civil and human rights of same-sex couples and even heterosexual couples who want to live together but are not yet ready to get married.

“It is also our reality of times that there are heterosexual couples that would choose to just, perhaps, stay unmarried but would live together. We need to address the changing realities of our time,” Garcia said.

“Rest assured, all of these concerns—whether existing laws, such as the family code or the

Constitution, would be transgressed—this will all be tackled on the committee level,” she added.

Alvarez has already expressed intention to author the bill.