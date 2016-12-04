Cesar Montano to head TPB

YES, it’s official. After months of rumors going around the tourism industry on his impending appointment, actor Cesar Montano has been named as COO of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), well-placed sources at the Department of Tourism (DOT) and TPB confirmed to the BusinessMirror.

“Actual appointment papers [of Montano]” were received from Malacañang, the sources said, when asked how the DOT management, led by Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo, was informed of the appointment of the multiawarded actor.

Teo failed to respond to text messages about Montano’s appointment, but DOT Spokesman and Assistant Secretary Frederick B. Alegre said: “We will be issuing an official statement once he is sworn into office.”

The TPB, formerly the Philippine Conventions and Visitors Corp., is tasked with formulating and implementing an integrated domestic and international promotions and marketing program for the DOT. It was recently headed by 30-year-tourism-marketing veteran Domingo Ramon Enerio III.

Montano’s longtime Manager Shirley Pizarro said she had yet to confirm with the actor about the appointment, and could not reach him by phone as of press time.

Asked how this would impact on his film career, she said: “He has films in the planning stage. I’m not sure what will be the implication of the new post on his career. But if I know him, he will probably find a way to make his showbiz career work for this new appointment.”

Montano was recently part of President Duterte’s business delegation to Beijing, reportedly looking for Chinese investors for an upcoming movie.

While tourism sources said it has not yet been decided when the 54-year-old Montano would actually assume his post at the TPB, he is supposed to attend the TPB Board of Directors meeting on December 15. “He will be there to observe and be introduced to the [TPB officers and staff],” the sources revealed.

The TPB board is chaired by the tourism secretary, with the TPB COO as vice chair, while members include the COO of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority; the secretaries of the departments of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry, and Transportation; and five representatives from industry stakeholders as nominated by the private sector-led Tourism Congress.

Under Republic Act 9353, or the Tourism Act of 2009, the COO of the TPB is supposed to be elected by its board of directors “from a list of qualified applicants and appointed by the secretary.” The same law requires the COO to be “a Filipino citizen, have a bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: business, law, tourism, public administration or other relevant fields and have demonstrated expertise therein; and have occupied a managerial position for at least five years.”

Considered a government-owned and –controlled corporation, the TPB’s board has to nominate/elect its COO annually.

Aside from acting in films, Montano is also a film producer, director and singer. He won awards for acting and directing films, such as Ang Bukas ay Akin, Panaghoy sa Suba (The Call of the River), José Rizal, Muro Ami (Reef Hunters), Bagong Buwan, Ligalig and El Presidente.

According to an entry in Wikipedia, Montano, whose real name is Cesar Manhilot and traces his roots to Baclayon in Bohol, “went to Santa Ana Elementary School, Mariano Marcos Memorial High School and finished engineering at Lyceum of the Philippines University in Intramuros, Manila.”

He made unsuccessful tries for elective office, starting with the Senatorial elections in 2007, for governor of Bohol in 2010, and as a party-list represantive in 2016.

Montano is estranged from his wife actress Sunshine Cruz, who filed an annulment of their marriage in 2014. They have three daughters.

Image Credits: Photo taken from the Facebook page of Plaza