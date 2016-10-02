Celebrating every woman’s uniqueness

MY daughter, the nonconformist, said she would buy a Pandora bracelet as soon as she graduates from college and is gainfully employed. This means there’s a part of her that’s still traditional and relishes the thought of owning a charm bracelet that tells a story.

That, to me, is the beauty of a Pandora—it tells your story and there are no rights and wrongs. A friend who has had a Pandora for several years relates every charm to different periods in her life, from her career to her friends. Some charms evoke happy memories; some bring on feelings of sadness. “But that’s life. No one is happy all the time,” she said.

A Pandora store to a woman is like a candy store to a child. For young women like my daughter, going to a Pandora store and buying their first bracelet is a rite of passage. It’s not just about choosing jewelry but looking for ways to tell your story and show your uniqueness.

Pandora Philippines (www.PANDORAgroup.com) has collaborated with writer, editor, energy healer and stylist Tata Mapa for the book I Am We Are Unique, which features the stories of 10 remarkable women, stories that tell how these women strive to live extraordinary lives in their own ways. “Uniqueness lies in each woman, no matter who she is, and what her circumstances might be. It is a quality that need not be manufactured or created, only discovered, honed and admired,” Tata said.





The book is available for a limited time with purchase at all Pandora outlets.

Featured in the book are stories of artist Valerie Chua, healing arts practitioner and teacher Tin Jacinto, broadcast journalist Mitzi Borromeo, photographer and videographer Carmen del Prado, psychoneurologist and integrative health practitioner Lia Bernardo, author Samantha Sotto, interior designer Nina M. Santamaria, artist and writer Grace Katigbak, consultant and coach Rachel Consunji, and artist and creative consultant Chi Datu-Bocobo.

For Pandora’s Autumn collection, the Vintage Allure series takes its cue from an abstract Art Deco-inspired mood with glittering sterling silver shapes and timeless stone cuts.

The Shimmering Droplets showcases the innovative flower dome cut, colorful and pearlescent stones, pavé clusters and pastel-hued enamel. This subcollection includes polished studs with detachable embellished ear jackets and playful stacking rings.

The Petite Memories series introduces the new Pandora floating locket with petite elements. This concept mixes Victorian-styled lockets with trios of decorative essentials inspired by stars, love or family.

The versatility of this series allows one to personalize the locket by choosing elements encased behind oval windows of sapphire crystal glass. Dangle bracelets have also been added to the series to make celebrating one’s individuality easily attainable.

Pandora also launches the Rose collection crafted with shades of copper, gold, silver and rose. The Rose Bows set of ring and matching pair of earrings capture femininity with vintage and timeless elegance. The Two-Tone Allure series combines hues of sterling silver and warm blush pink motifs for a luminous and textured look. My Princess Tiara, Shimmering Feather, Infinite Shine and select pieces of well-loved Pandora collectibles are also now available with the unique new Pandora Rose metal blend.