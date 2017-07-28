Cebuana Lhuillier further expands personal and business loan portfolio     

Cebuana Lhuillier, now the largest lending network in the country with the nationwide launch of its loans offerings, are now available in all of its more than 2,000 branches across the Philippines.

True to its goal of answering the changing financial needs of many Filipinos, the company introduced collateralized and non-collateralized loan products obtainable with few requirements and an easy application process.

“For decades, Cebuana Lhuillier has been continuously innovating, upgrading, and adding new products and services to provide better options in response to the various microfinancial needs of Filipinos. With the nationwide launch of our microloans products with simplified terms, minimal requirements and basic qualifications, we hope that we will continue to help more Filipinos and further promote financial inclusion in the country,” Cebuana Lhuillier President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier said.

Ideal for both personal use and for business purposes, Cebuana Lhuillier’s loan products include: Pawn, Happy Loans, Gadget Loans, Easy Loans, and Lucky Loans, all of which are available in all Cebuana Lhuillier branches nationwide.

Cebuana Lhuillier clients facing emergency and unavoidable personal expenses like tuition and hospitalizations can avail of Happy Loans which offers loanable amounts from P5,000 to P15,000, with a term of three months. Meanwhile, Gadget Loans is perfect for clients who prefer investing in technology by buying premium gadgets, including smart phones, tablets and laptops. These high-end gadgets can be used as collateral to a loanable amount dependent on gadget type and with a term of one month.

In support of the government’s efforts to promote and encourage the growth in the SME industry, Cebuana Lhuillier has also introduced two micro loan programs specifically intended to provide financial assistance to budding and existing micro entrepreneurs. Easy Loans offers loanable amounts from P1,000 to P49,000, with loan terms up to 12 months, while Lucky Loans covers loans from P50,000 to P2,000,000, with loan terms of 6 to 24 months.

As an introductory promo, Cebuana Lhuillier clients stand a chance of winning cash prizes, a business package or gadgets for every approved Happy Loan or Gadget Loan application, which is equivalent to one e-raffle entry. The promo is offered in all Cebuana Lhuillier Pawnshop, Cebuana Lhuillier Pera Padala, and Cebuana Lhuillier Express branches nationwide and is offered up to August 23, 2017.