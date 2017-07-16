Cebu Pacific Korea routes hurt by security concerns

THE four routes of Cebu Pacific between Seoul, South Korea and the Philippines are to post an average passenger load factor of 85 percent by year-end, despite being hitting a slight slowdown due to the incidents in Manila, Davao and Marawi City in the past few months.

Darron Kang, who sits as sales supervisor of Cebu Pacific’s Seoul office, said security issues in the Philippines have had quite an effect on the carriers loads in the second quarter, averaging at least 10-percent cancellations from the end of May to middle of June.

He explained that security concerns—the recent killings at Resorts World Manila, and the martial law in Mindanao—spooked South Koreans during the second quarter, resulting in at least 3,000 cancellations and rebooking.

This is about 10 percent of the total number of bookings during the half-month period.

Nonetheless, the carrier stills finds routes healthy and booming, with Kang forecasting that this years summer season will be the best since Cebu Pacific started flying to Seoul in 2002.

“Our target is to reach 85-percent average passenger load factor by year-end,” he said. “We are ahead of the high peak season in summer. We record to have the highest ever passenger load factor this summer.”

Cebu Pacific flies to Seoul and Busan from Manila, and serves Filipino destinations Kalibo and Cebu from the South Korean capital.

The most popular Philippine destination for South Koreans, Kang said, is Boracay, a few hours away from Kalibo International Airport in Aklan. On the average, the four routes are very healthy. At the start of the year we were pushing about 90 percent load factor, he said.

The airline currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and 26 international destinations, operating over 100 routes spanning across Asia, Australia, the Middle East and US.