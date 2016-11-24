Cebu Pacific exec: Upgrade of Legazpi International Airport will help decongest Naia

THE recent upgrading of the Legazpi International Airport as a night-capable air hub will help decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), an officer of budget airline Cebu Pacific said on Thursday, as this would help local airlines spread out their other flights throughout the day.

Paterno Mantaring, who sits as vice president for corporate affairs at Cebu Pacific, said his group lauds the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) for upgrading the Legazpi airport, as this could serve as a template for the needed improvements for other regional airports.

“We are commending the Caap for taking action on our request, as this is a great step toward achieving the decongestion of the Naia. We believe this improvement in Legazpi is a move in the right direction as we continue to work with relevant authorities for night operations in other key Philippine destinations, such as Caticlan, Roxas, Naga and Dumaguete, among others,” he said.

Night capability has been one of the key initiatives requested by Cebu Pacific in 2012, in order for airlines to spread out their flights throughout the day and, as a result, lessen traffic congestion in the Naia runway during the peak noon to early afternoon schedule.

“This major airport upgrade benefits not only the Bicol region, but the passengers alike. With night flights available, our valued guests now have more schedules to choose from, which, therefore, allows them to maximize their stay there, while having access to even lower fares,” Mantaring said.

This will also further boost tourism in other major cities around Legazpi, which serves as a regional hub for tourism, business, education and government. The Legazpi International Airport is the main airport of the Bicol region located at the city center of Legazpi, serving the provinces of Albay and Sorsogon.

Cebu Pacific currently operates six daily flights to and from Legazpi via Manila and Cebu. The evening flights, which are operated by Cebgo, depart Manila at 6:15 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., and arrive in Legazpi at 7:40 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., respectively. The return flights depart Legazpi at 8:20 p.m. and 9:35 p.m., and arrive in Manila at 9:40 p.m. and 10:55 p.m., respectively.

Cebu Pacific is the first carrier to operate night flights out of the Legazpi International Airport after the upgrade.