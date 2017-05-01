Cebu labor fronts aghast over Dino’s statement

AS the entire nation commemorated Labor Day on May 1, the unified labor fronts in Cebu were aghast with the pronouncement of Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino.

A few days before Labor Day, Dino had alleged a “mafia” in the country’s labor arbitration process and the same must be investigated.

Dino was referring to the family-owned Unicraft Industries International Corp. that encountered a labor problem not too long ago. The company is a maker of wrought-iron and stone-in-laid furniture.

The labor case reached to the Supreme Court (SC) when 32 employees filed a complaint for illegal dismissal, underpayment/nonpayment of wages, overtime pay 13th- month pay and service incentive leave pay to the National Labor Relation Commission (NLRC).

The Court of Appeals (CA) affirmed the decision of the Voluntary Arbitrator (VA), stating, among others, the herein respondent firm Unicraft indeed violated workers’ rights and labor standards and were ordered to pay the workers a total of P21,777,299.84.

“The case has undergone a tedious proceeding, processes and reviews by both parties,” the labor groups’ statement read.

Not contented and satisfied with the decision, Unicraft elevated the case to the SC. Their petition for review of the case was partially granted, but with some modification on the computation of the monetary benefits due to the workers because some workers accepted settlements while the case was still pending.

The case of illegal dismissal, underpayment/nonpayment of wages, overtime pay and 13th-month pay and other violations of labor standards were affirmed by the decision of the SC.

“Who is antilabor and who is antipoor? Who is the mafia on this case?” the group asked. They said Dino’s statement to the media calling the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and NLRC as “agencies run by mafia-like organization is a product of his pure and wild imagination, insinuation and, thus, without basis.”

“Mafia in the labor arbitration process must be investigated. It’s not necessary that my office will probe it. I am urging for an investigation regardless what office will probe it. I have a first-hand experience on this syndicated labor arbitration,” Dino was quoted by a local daily as saying.

Dino said when Unicraft closed a few years ago, they had to undergo certain procedures with the DOLE when their dismissed employees signed a quitclaim in front of a labor official.

They were surprised when one of the employees still filed a case against the company despite signing the quitclaim.

The labor case reportedly remains pending.

Dino said “the lawyer and the arbiter connived with each other and the mafia gets the biggest chunk of the settlement money while the poor workers just roost over their very meager settlement money.”

He said this alleged syndicated arbitration must be stopped if the government wants to promote industrial peace that activates inclusive growth and genuine development.