Cebu City allots P67.3 million for seniors’ cash aid on Oct. 2

CEBU CITY—The Cebu City government has allocated P67.3 million or P1,000 each for the financial assistance of the city’s 67,300 senior citizens that was released on October 2.

This is the seventh tranche of the senior citizens’ P12,000 financial assistance the city promised to each senior citizen this year.

Cebu City Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) chief Dominggo Chavez said they had sent out the master list of the elderly to all the villages in the city.

The disbursing officers from different departments of Cebu City Hall also worked with some private individuals who were designated to oversee the flow of the activity.





“We’ve furnished and handed out the master list of the seniors to their barangays so that they will not be misguided and confused. The process is still more or less the same as the last one,” Chavez said. PNA

If an elderly fails to get his or her cash aid on October 2, the senior citizen is given ten working days to claim their money at the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office.