CDC head takes leave after Duterte wants him fired for corruption

CLARK FREEPORT—Clark Development Corp. (CDC) President and CEO Noel F. Manankil has taken a voluntary leave of absence effective June 29 after President Duterte wanted him fired for alleged corruption.

In a statement released on Thursday, Manankil denied any wrongdoing or alleged involvement in any corruption.

“I would like to categorically and very strongly deny any involvement in the alleged anomaly of demanding bribes from Clark locators. I have served in low-key positions at the CDC for 21 years, the latest as vice president for administration and finance. During those two decades of service, I have never been involved in anything illegal in Clark, “ Manankil said in the statement.

He added he is submitting himself to an impartial investigation on the allegations because he is fully aware and adheres to the position of the President against corruption.

He said his leave of absence would make for an unimpeded investigation. “I leave my fate to God, ever confident that truth and justice will prevail,” Manankil added.

Duterte wants Manankil fired for allegedly demanding P2 million from locators here before signing permits in their contracts.

The President minced no words when he said he wants Manankil out.

“There’s somebody in Clark Air Base.… I will fire him, maybe tomorrow. Kasi doon ang balita, locator, pagka maghingi na ng permit to start to contract, contractor starts to build, eh humihingi ng P2 million,” Duterte said at the 140th anniversary of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association at a hotel in Manila on Wednesday.

Earlier at the turnover ceremony of the Chinese-made firearms and ammunitions at the Philippine Air Force (PAF) area here, he said he wanted somebody fired from CDC for corruption. “I’m about to fire somebody from [CDC], once it is proven that he accepted bribes,” he said.

Duterte did not mention if he was actually referring to Manankil, but he directed Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade to inform Manankil about his decision during the board meeting of the National Economic and Development Authority on Tuesday in Malacañang.

Manankil is Tugade’s protégé. Tugade was the former president and CEO of CDC after he was appointed to the position by former Finance Secretary Cesar V. Purisima in 2012. He resigned from his post in April 2016, before the May 9 presidential elections and after declaring his support to then-presidential candidate Duterte.

“I want that guy fired,” President Duterte was quoted telling Tugade during the meeting.

Tugade recommended Manankil as CDC president.

Duterte was reportedly piqued by reports of continuing corruption in the CDC.