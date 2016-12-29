CBRE sees rental rates in Metro Manila still increasing in next 2 years

OFFICE space rental rates in Metro Manila are seen to continue increasing in the next two years, said global real-estate consultancy firm CBRE at its rebranding ceremony held Tuesday.

Joey M. Radovan, CBRE vice chairman and head of Corporate Agency and Brokerage Services, said the uptrend in office rental rates will be triggered by the surge in new stock in 2017, indicative of the robust demand still from the business-process outsourcing (BPO) sector. “Generally, all areas will see an uptick and this will be dictated by the types of demand: whether these are for headquarters, front-office, or BPO—areas that Bonifacio Global City and Makati have,” Radovan said.

The range of increase in the next two to three years will depend on the type of requirement of its clients, the CBRE official said. As of the third quarter of 2016, rental rates in the Central business districts (CBDs) in Metro Manila have risen 2.2 percent over the previous quarter.

Makati CBD tops the CBDs with the highest rental rate at P 1,500 per square meter (sq m) per month. Bonifacio Global city is a close second, with the rate breaching the P1,000 per sq m per month,

In the office-space segment, 1.2-million sq m in gross leasable area (GLA) are seen to come online in 2017, a 68-percent increase year-on-year.

This is a continuation of demand, especially in Metro Manila CBDs, where the vacancy rate was slashed in half from 3.12 percent in the third quarter of 2015 to 1.52 percent in the third quarter of 2016. Bulk of the demand for office space is still driven by US clients, CBRE officials said.

CBRE will rebrand to Santos Knight Frank starting January 2017, signalling its new franchise partnership with London-based Knight Frank consultancy.

Rick Santos, CBRE president, said he will no longer renew his existing franchise agreement with CBRE, but will bring on his workforce to 1,200 in the new company.