Cathy Valencia shares beauty treatments and tips

LOOKING for ways to feel more confident with yourself? Cathy Valencia has got you covered with her many branches of beauty centers ready to cater to your every need.

The beauty expert recently reopened her Alabang clinic at a new, more convenient location at the Westgate center. This newly restored Cathy Valencia Advanced Skin Clinic branch out being sought for already by the beauty mavens of the South for its advanced beauty and body treatments even in just two months. They’re known for their promise to their clients: a new and more confident you. Aside from that, the beauty expert herself, Cathy Valencia, is open for consultations, as she does in the other branches of her clinic.

Her clinics now offer the latest and most advanced treatments that address the clients’ needs effectively. “Right now, we have the Maxtite, a high-intensity, focused ultrasound treatment that triggers the body to produce natural collagen. It has a natural lifting effect that improves skin texture and makes wrinkles less visible. Some of our patients even say that they don’t need Botox anymore!”

The good thing about it is that it helps make blood circulation better, so it can treat eye bag. By the lifting and firming action, the face appears smaller, and double chins become less noticeable. “Some clinics may offer this, but they have to administer topical anesthesia or even put the patient to sleep in order to manage the pain. Our Maxtite treatment is painless, with remarkable results.”

Valencia also indulges into stem-cell science and introduces a technologically advanced autologous stem-cell treatment for hair loss.

“With the PRP treatment, we extract their blood and add an activator, which we then use to perform a dermal injection at the balding sites. If the client wants it, we can also double the stem cell product and inject it in the body for anti-aging purposes.”

The beauty ladder

The expert still believes in the basics, even after years of exposure to the wonders of science, when it comes to enhancing beauty. Valencia advises her clients to undergo treatments that will improve skin, not alter it.

“With all the treatments we offer, the most popular are still the Rosy Whitening Peel and the Eternal Youth Peel. In fact, we tell our clients to start with these, before they try our other services. These two treatments are the basis of the Cathy Valencia promise of great skin. We make great skin happen, where you will look beautiful naturally. We improve and enhance, not alter, your beauty.”

She also finds amusement in holistic health and naturopathy. Her consultations with clients go beyond suggestions of which treatments to try, as she looks into other lifestyle changes like participation in diets and health habits. “Some of the food we eat contains antioxidants, and these act to help delay skin aging. In the same vein, some food, such as those that are oily, can trigger skin problems and should be avoided. I tell them that diet and sleep are important. You should also sweat to remove the toxins from your body.”

Cedrix Slimming & Wellness in Eastwood, a sister company of Cathy’s, promotes healthy diet, supplementation and exercise as a conjunction to their slimming treatments.

Sun protection is one of Valencia’s considered factors in taking care of the skin because she emphasizes that the sun is the source of 80 percent to 90 percent of skin problems. “I strongly advise the use of sunblock and using a dark umbrella on sunny days as protection. Pigmentation is the body’s natural defense against the sun’s rays, as it produces more pigment with prolonged exposure. If this happens, you just need to calm it down, by applying natural products such as the ones that are based on aloe vera.”

The clinic’s products are all Food and drug administration approved and nontoxic, composed of natural ingredients. “I test and use all my products and treatments on myself, to ensure that they meet my standards. I usually source the ingredients from the trade fairs I attend in places like Germany and Switzerland, and we use them to create our products in our own laboratory.”

Valencia warned beauty mavens of the risks of do-it-yourself treatments found in the Internet, saying that they might cause side effects or, worse, even damaged the skin.

“You may end up with bigger problems than what you had before. It is always best to consult with a professional and undergo the process of skin care under their guidance. In my years in the industry, I have understood that there are no shortcuts to beauty.”

You deserve more

Beauty is more than skin deep, Valencia stressed. “When you feel beautiful, you are happy and you feel more confident. When you are happy with the way you look, you smile more, and it affects your mind-set. It goes back to the holistic approach where everything is interconnected and if you have a good lifestyle and good outlook, you take better care of yourself, you will not only be happy, you will also be healthy.”

Treating yourself to one of Cathy Valencia’s services is money well-spent, for self-care is also an expression of self-love. Spoiling your skin will look good on you, because this is what it deserves.

For more information about Cathy Valencia Advanced Skin Clinic products and treatment packages, visit www.cathyvalencia.com, which “Makes Great Skin Happen”.

With Ruth Karla Mae Domingo