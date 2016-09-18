Castrillo@50 Instagram contest is extended

IN August, Samsung and Yuchengco Museum launched Culture Connect: Castrillo @ 50, an Instagram contest which aims to strengthen Filipinos’ patriotism and appreciation for public art.

The Instagram contest commemorates the works of nationalist Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo as he celebrates 50 years of being a professional artist. Known as the monument maker, Castrillo created masterpieces such as Binhi ng Kalayaan found at Rizal Park, and the People Power Monument located along EDSA, which are vivid reflections of Philippine history and culture.

Culture Connect: Castrillo @ 50 has run through the entire duration of August, and will be extended until September 30 to accommodate more entries.

The same contest mechanics apply: 1) Post a photo of any of the select public art monuments on Instagram, and tell us what it means to you as a Filipino. Be as expressive and creative. Tag @CastrilloCultureConnect and use the hashtags #SamsungCultureConnect and #Castrillo50; 2) Up to three entries per person may be submitted under the professional or open category. First-place winners under each category get a Samsung Galaxy S7 edge and a Gear VR. Winning contest photos will be featured on the Culture Explorer mobile app; 3) Winning entries will be announced online on October7, and will be awarded on October 13. Winners are to be contacted regarding the awarding through Instagram.



