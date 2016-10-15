Carpio warns vs ‘joint development’ deals with China at contested areas

SUPREME Court (SC) Senior Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio has cautioned President Duterte against entering into a “joint development” agreement with China over South China Sea, which may be interpreted as surrendering the country’s sovereign rights over its territories, which is against the Constitution.

Carpio, in an interview with reporters following his lecture at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), said there is a possibility that China would revive its offer for a 50-50 split in revenue from the South China Sea with the Philippines during Duterte’s state visit to China next week.

He pointed out that since the 1990s, China has been offering the 50-50 sharing in proceeds with the Philippine government, but the country’s previous leaders have rejected the offer.

He noted that based on China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs web site, that country set the definition for having a “joint development,” wherein one of the four elements is “the sovereignty of the territories concerned belongs to China.”





“If we concede then we share with the bounty 50-50 and President Duterte is going there and everything the Chinese says with the same condition. Of course we cannot do that because under the Constitution we cant concede sovereign rights or jurisdiction,” Carpio said.

“We cannot do that because the Constitution says that it is part of national territory and we should protect the EEZ [exclusive economic zone]. [It] is exclusive for the Filipinos and I know the President knows that,” he added.

Carpio believed that if any agreements would be made with China, it should be limited on economic and trade deals.

“Economically, trade agreements, as long as we don’t concede the sovereign rights and jurisdiction, I don’t see any problem,” he added.