Carmakers remain bullish amid threat of excise-tax hike on fuel

Despite the expected adverse impact of the proposed increase in excise tax on fuel, auto assemblers said on Thursday they see no reason to revise industry sales target this year.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) and Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC), the second and third best-selling auto brands in the country, respectively, however, aired their concern on the Department of Finance’s (DOF) intent to hike excise tax on fuel to offset the lowering of tax on personal income.

“Based on the pronouncements of the DOF regarding plans to increase excise tax on fuel, that will have a big impact. All taxes are passed on to the buying public, so demand will definitely be affected,” said Dante Santos, corporate secretary and first vice president of MMPC.

The Mitsubishi executive said that, with the density of vehicle per thousand in the Philippines still low compared with other Asean countries, demand will likely increase, and the industry should meet the demand.





Santos said they have yet to air their position to the DOF, but an industry position will be discussed with other automakers should they be asked by Congress for their input on the tax-reform package.

Isuzu Senior Vice President for Sales Arthur Balmadrid echoed the sentiment, citing the example of the 20-percent downgrade that the carmaker experienced when Asian utility vehicles (AUV) were taxed.

“It’s like what happened to the AUV. Previously, it has no excise tax. When it was covered by excise tax, suddenly, sales of AUVs dropped. AUV is a multipurpose vehicle. So, it has exports potential before. However, they included it (in excise tax coverage), so prices went up,” Balmadrid said.

Balmadrid added that apart from Isuzu’s AUV and SUVs, the carmaker’s offered models were not slapped with excise taxes because Isuzu mostly produce commercial vehicles. The models under these two categories include the D-Max, mu-X and the Crosswind.

The feared impact of the excise tax on sales notwithstanding, the two car companies said they have yet to make an estimate of the possible effect on sales, as the DOF’s reform plan has yet to expound on the excise-tax component.

The Philippine auto industry is bullish on hitting the 500,000-sales level by 2020 or earlier.

As of September, sales of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. has grown by 26.7 percent, or some 261,000 units. Robust demand in the first half has prompted the association to adjust the industry’s 2016 sales target to 370,000 from 360,000 units.