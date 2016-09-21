Caring for others while we can

God is certainly to be praised, for He truly cares for the little ones, the oppressed and the suffering (Psalm 146:7, 8-9, 9-10). To disregard others in this life, especially the needy, is to risk one’s own exclusion from the eternal union with God (Luke 16:19-31).

The Lord cares for those in need

The Lord deserves our trust and our praise because of all He has done and is doing for us. The psalmist reminds himself to praise the Lord and offers a series of statements illustrating God’s amazing goodness and mercy. He is the “God of Jacob,” meaning He gave special protection to Jacob and to the entire people named after him. God is faithful to His covenant promises. He delivered the people from bondage in Egypt and took care of them during their sojourn in the desert. For anyone belonging to God’s people Israel, such faithfulness on God’s part is the reason to praise Him.

God’s mercy and compassion to those in every sort of need is extolled next. One can be bowed down in life due to many different situations, like physical disability as in blindness, mental or emotional affliction, economic or social tribulations. But whatever it is, God is there to raise up the needy, giving them confidence and their life back. Strangers or foreigners are sure of His protection as when He protected Israel when they were aliens in Egypt. Widows and orphans are sustained by the Lord who cares for them against those who would take advantage of them. For the Lord thwarts the wicked in their evil ways, even as He loves the just. Surely, the Lord will reign forever, the eternal ruler in Jerusalem, the glorious sovereign of Zion at the center of the lives of His own people. Alleluia! Praise the Lord!





The Gospel reading painstakingly details a narrative of extreme reversals. The man who enjoyed the pleasures life gives ends up in horrible torment in the hereafter, while the one who during life was treated like dirt enjoys heavenly bliss. The earthly wealth of the first man is given graphic detail: dressed in exclusive purple and with soft linen undergarments, dining sumptuously daily, and living in a palatial home, while by contrast the poor man Lazarus is utterly destitute, begging at the gate of the rich man’s house, hoping for some crumbs from his table, and his sores licked by scavenging dogs.

The second part of Jesus’ narrative describes the futile and belated concern of the rich man for his brothers. Both men in their diametrically opposed social conditions are nonetheless associated with Abraham as they belong to the people of Israel and have covenant responsibilities. But the rich man was indifferent to his covenant duty to respond to the needs of Lazarus famished at his gate. And now he wants Lazarus to do something for him: first, to give him comfort immediately, and then to warn his brothers to change their way of life. The man is self-serving all the way. And his belated plan for the conversion of his brothers won’t work, because a resurrected Lazarus is not more effective than Moses and the prophets who have given them the religious tradition needed to live pleasing to God.

Alálaong bagá, crucial is the way we manage our life and our resources and our opportunities. It is not wealth but complacency and disregard of others, particularly the needy, that must be denounced. Concretely living the faith and our relationship with God means concretely being responsible for our brothers and sisters in the reality of their, and one’s own, conditions. In God’s mercy and compassion we are family, and we cannot allow neglect of our covenant and social responsibilities for others be the sins of omission to undo us.

