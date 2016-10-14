Cargill, Jollibee break ground for largest poultry-processing plant in Philippines

CARGILL and Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) broke ground on a new poultry-processing facility in Santo Tomas, Batangas, on October 10.

Paul Fullbright, managing director of the joint venture C-Joy Poultry Meats Production, led the ceremony and was joined by Fernando Siy Yu Jr., chief business support officer of JFC. Other guests included key representatives from the US Embassy led by Deputy Chief of Mission Michael Klecheski and local government officials headed by Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas and Santo Tomas Vice Mayor Armenius Silva. Hans Kabat, president of Cargill Protein Southeast Asia, and Philip Soliven, Cargill’s country representative for the Philippines, were also present to celebrate the groundbreaking.

The new plant will be the largest of its kind in the Philippines and is expected to process 45 million chickens per year to meet increasing consumer demand.

Expected to begin operations in the last quarter of next year, the plant will create an estimated 1,000 new full-time jobs and develop new opportunities in the farming community in Batangas and nearby provinces. Local poultry farmers are contracted to grow chicken to supply the requirements of the processing plant.





The facility will provide JFC with dressed and marinated chicken to augment the chicken-supply requirements of the growing needs of JFC brands.

Mandanas cited the anticipated impact of the project to Batangas.

“We express our gratitude to Cargill and Jollibee for choosing Batangas as the site of what probably is the biggest poultry plant in the country. I am confident this will contribute in making Batangas one of the leading producers of chickens in Calabarzon. But more than this, I think the impact is the number of local people to be employed and the number of farming livelihoods that you will help,” he said.

Fullbright said: “This is a significant moment for Cargill as we start construction of our first poultry- processing facility in the Philippines in partnership with Jollibee. It will be built to the highest standards in efficiency, employee safety and environmental sustainability. As Cargill does everywhere we do business, we will contribute in improving the system of hygiene, food safety and quality in this world-class facility and we look forward to having high level of partnership with the poultry growers and farmers. The facility is a testament of the importance of the Philippines for Cargill and our continued commitment to invest in the country.”

“JFC looks forward to the completion and start of operations of this poultry processing facility. This plant, which will provide JFC with dressed and marinated chicken will augment the chicken supply to the fast growing JFC brands. This partnership will meaningfully benefit our customers, our operations as well as the overall Philippine food industry. We will continue to maintain our strong relationship with key chicken suppliers in the country and look forward to sustained long-term supply arrangements with them as our businesses grow together,” Yu said.