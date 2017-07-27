Cannabis Oil a global medicine

MEDICAL marijuana, globally recognized as cannabis oil, has been in and out discussions about health and treatments despite its notoriety as an addictive substance.

The legalization of marijuana became more acknowledged around the world because of the stories attesting to its medicinal powers when transformed into “concentrates.”

Cannabis oil is formulated from solvent extractions (e.g., butane, Carbon dioxide, ethanol) that are reportedly rich in nonpsychoactive compounds, which are non-addictive to its user.

Because of this, there are now legal “pot markets” standing globally. They are selling various concentrates in different names, which carry healing properties.

Leafly, tagged as ‘The World’s Cannabis Information Resource,’ discovered the variety of medical cannabis around the world for its readers to know.

Kief

Kief is packed with resin glands found on the trichomes of cannabis flowers. These are the ones responsible for bringing a diversity of flavors and effects coming from substances called terpenes.

Patients suffering from nausea and pain can gain quick relief while inhaling considerably larger volumes ofkief.

They are made to produce hash and once sprinkled can give potent consumption.

Hash

Hash is widely known in the cannabis industry due to its healthful properties that come from its resin. From the powder of Kief, it can be pressed and formed into hash or solvents to create a better healing power.

They are rich in fibrous leafy material complete with the essential amino acids and give consumers with therapeutic experiences.

Butane Hash Oil (BHO)

Butane Hash Oil contains vaporization methods drawn from the extraction of the plant. It’s known for the volume of THC content, which is 80 percent, providing remedy for chronic pain and other intractable symptoms.

Because of the extraction, the product leaves behind a sticky wax and a crumbly “honeycomb” or a glasslike “shatter.”

CO 2 Oil

This concentrate is made up of expensive botanical extractors from the pressure and carbon dioxide to a different plant material.

To reduce the cannabis count, it undergoes a method called supercritical fluid extraction that only gives out the essential compounds in the plant.

The most popular way in vaporizing it is turning it into portable pens containing the CO 2 oil and a medical-grade solvent called polypropylene glycol, which gives its liquid consistency.

It can be used to treat acne, wrinkles, rough skin and other skin issues.

Rick Simpson Oil (RSO)

This substance was adapted from the story of Rick Simpson, a man who attested to the power of cannabis oil in treating his skin cancer. He soaked the extract in pure naphtha or isopropyl alcohol, also known as Phoenix Tears.

RSO can be ingested orally or it can be applied directly to affected skin. It’s also high in THC percentage.

Tinctures

Cannabis tinctures are alcohol-based cannabis extracts infused with alcohol. It was tagged as the main form of cannabis medicine before its use got prohibited in the United States.

Tinctures are known for treating acute such as digestive disorders and anxiety or depression if proper dosage is followed.

Aside from those mentioned above, cannabis oil also helps in easing stress and many more diseases, according to studies conducted by Dr. Axe, a famous medical practitioner abroad.

He said this oil is powerful for both body and mind. Numerous diseases—such as anorexia, emesis, pain, inflammation, multiple sclerosis, neurodegenerative disorders, epilepsy, glaucoma, osteoporosis, schizophrenia, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, obesity and metabolic syndrome-related disorders are found to be treatable with cannabis oil.

People suffering from these can use medical marijuana for symptom relief.

According to the International Weekly Journal of Science, cannabis prompts the release of hunger-promoting hormones, which are responsible for boosting the appetite.

Research also shows that cannabis oil helps to naturally treat macular degeneration and glaucoma. Glaucoma is the disease known to affect the optic nerve that can lead to vision loss and blindness. Through the use of cannabis oil, this can be regulated by its ability to lower the IOP risks.

Though the majority—the almost all of them, are still unavailable in the Philippines, it’s good to be aware that marijuana is used in other places as herbal medicine rather than a drug. Knowledge on these things can broaden our perspective on alternative treatments for diseases and sicknesses that arestill unhealable to this day.

