‘Can I count on you to end violence?’

Above was the question bared to the delegates who attended the recent launch of the results of the first-ever National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children (NBS-VAC) of the Council for the Welfare of Children and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

The study was undertaken following the 2006 United Nations report recommending that holistic evidence is central to the global and regional understanding of VAC.

Basing on data gathered from almost 4,000 child respondents, which drew an 89.85-percent overall response rate from across all sectors and socioeconomic backgrounds aged 13 to 14, the study indicates the total occurrence of all forms of violence against children is at 80 percent, with boys experiencing forms of abuse (like severe physical violence) more often than girls.

Quite simply, eight in 10 children in the Philippines suffer some form of violence while growing up.

Key findings reveal that corporal punishment committed by parents and siblings is the most common driver of violence, and half of one in three cases of violence happen at home.

Three out of five children experience psychological violence in the form of verbal abuse, threats and neglect.

One in five children below the age of 18 have experienced sexual violence. Of these, the majority of cases recorded children saying they experienced unwanted touching, had their sex videos or photos taken without their consent, and had experienced forced attempted and forced consummated sex.

Commonly cited perpetrators of sexual violence are brothers or cousins. For males, frequent perpetrators are cousins, fathers and brothers.

Nearly half of the children who took the nationwide survey said they experienced violence online, whether in the form of sexual violence or cyber bullying. The study also shows that poly-victimization is common among children who experienced violence, meaning that initial exploitation places them at risk to experience other forms of abuse.

What’s alarming, however, is that less than 1 percent of victims report their cases to the authorities.

“It is of deep concern that so many forms of violence pervade and harm the lives of Filipino children across all settings, committed by people they trust. The evidence demonstrates the need for expressed high-level government commitment and partner support to implement strategic actions to respond to and prevent VAC,” Unicef Philippines Representative Lotta Sylwander said.

Likewise, Social Welfare Secretary Judy M. Taguiwalo called on Philippine government agencies and child-centered non-governmental organizations to make use of the results of NBS-VAC to serve “as a basis for enhancing legislation, policies, programs and interventions for children; and enhancing the capacity of all service providers in order to prevent and respond to violence against children in the Philippines.”

Taguiwalo also shared that a National Plan of Action, supported by international and local partners, is currently being developed to help eliminate cases of abuse among children in the country.

As such, the advocacy tagline “Can I count on you to end violence?” not only imposes a question of how people respond to abuse, but also shows a global commitment in raising awareness in putting a stop to this cycle of violence in society to cultivate a child-friendly community.

Image Credits: Unicef Philippines|Alanah Torralba