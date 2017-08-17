Calata succumbs to pressure, sells out to Millennium Global

Calata Corp., an agricultural company being delisted by the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), on Thursday said that it is selling out to Millenium Global Holdings Inc., another listed firm.

The company said in its disclosure that Millenium Global is buying 81 percent of its shares via subscription to 2.5 billion unissued shares of Calata.

The companya added it will then transfer all its current assets and liabilities to another firm before it folds in the assets and liabilities of Millenium Global to its unit, Millenium Ocean Star Corp., which has its own seafood business.

This will be done “because it would appear that the company’s lack of experience in effectively complying with strict regulatory regulations might compromise public shareholders’ interest as a result of the possible sanctions [by the PSE]…the board of directors decided it would be in the best interest of the investing public to welcome new management, which shall inject new but related line of business into the company,” Calata said in a statement.

As part of the quasireorganization of Calata, it is set to bring to shareholders a proposal to change its name, its primary purpose and office address, and increase its authorized capital to P10 billion divided into 10 billion shares at P1 par value.

The entry of Millenium Global shall be submitted for ratification in the company’s annual stockholder’s meeting on October 2, the company added.

Calata said the entry of Millenium Global will allow it to use the listed entity to further enhance its business and fortify its place as one of the top seafood distributors in the local and international market and provide sufficient and underlying value over shares held by existing shareholders.

“The founder and driving force behind the success of Millenium Ocean is Millenium Global’s Chairman and President Michael Yang. Yang began his career in the seafood business at the age of 15 when his family established the first squid-ball production facility in the country. Yang’s foresight and drive for expansion has resulted in Millenium Ocean Star Corp., a leading exporter and importer of seafood and aquaculture products in the local and international market,” Calata added.

Calata said Yang’s business started in 1981, when his family migrated to the Philippines and established the first squid-ball production facility in Iloilo with a Filipino-Chinese partner.

Millenium Ocean exports an average of 1,500 metric tons (MT) of black tiger shrimps and 3,000 MT of various seafood items annually, including squid, cuttlefish, octopus and coral-reef fishes. It also imports about 2,000 MT per month of several seafood products, like frozen mackerels, fish fillets, giant squid ilex squid and other seafood products for distribution.

In July the PSE decided to start delisting procedures against Calata Corp. after it found that the firm violated its disclosure rules 29 times from November 29, 2016, to June 20, 2017.

The PSE also found 26 violations of Section 13.2 of the PSE Disclosure Rules from October 6, 2016, to March 16, 2017, and from April 26 to May 2.