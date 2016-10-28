CAB eyes approval of Vanilla Air’s Cebu-Narita flights

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo @akosistellaBM / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) has promised to facilitate the approval of flights between the Philippines and Japan for Vanilla Air Inc., the low-cost carrier owned by All Nippon Airways (Ana).

This developed as the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) confirmed that it has a pending application from Vanilla Air to fly to Cebu. CAB Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla told the BusinessMirror: “Yes, Vanilla Air has a pending application for a foreign carriers air permit [FCAP] with the CAB. Hearing on the application was held last October 26. The application will be taken up by the board in its meeting in November.”

In a news statement, the DOT said Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo met with officials of Vanilla Air, who confirmed that the carrier would fly between Narita and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. If approved by Philippine aviation officials, the route will be between Tokyo and Cebu, the first of such outside-Manila flights for a Japanese carrier. The proposed roundtrip flight will be operated once daily. The carrier is currently promoting the route with a fare of ¥14,890 (P6,850), one way.





“We are elated over Vanilla Air’s report that all seats on the Narita-Cebu flight are all sold out, long even before its scheduled launch on Christmas Day,” Teo said. “The entry of this first Japanese airline to provide nonstop service to Cebu is a welcome development, since it has been branded as the ‘vacation destination’ of Japanese tourists.”

She added that the new route “fulfills President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s vision to bring economic growth and development to the Visayas by establishing Cebu as a major international gateway,” she told Vanilla Air President Katsuya Goto, during their meeting on the sidelines of Duterte’s recent working visit in Tokyo.

Tourism Undersecretary for Tourism Development Planning Benito Bengzon Jr., who sits as vice chairman of the CAB on behalf of Teo, assured Katsuya that he will help expedite the approval of Vanilla Air’s FACP, which is required of all international air carriers planning to operate a new route in a foreign country.

An attached agency of the Department of Transportation, the CAB is mandated by law “to regulate the economic aspect of air transportation, and shall have the general supervision, control and jurisdiction over air carriers, general sales agents, cargo sales agents and air freight forwarders, as well as their property, property rights, equipment, facilities and franchises.”

If it secures the FACP, Vanilla Air will be the third carrier to operate the Narita-Cebu route after Philippine flag carriers Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific Airways. PAL flies the route twice a day, seven days a week, while Cebu Pacific, four times a week.

The DOT chief, likewise, urged Vanilla Air to explore the possibility of flying further on to Davao from its Narita-Cebu route. “With Davao considered as little Tokyo, Vanilla Air is assured that consumer interest in said destination would be huge,”said Teo, who hails from Davao.

The DOT has committed to support Vanilla Air’s market launch of the Narita-Cebu route at the Shinjuku train station, which is known as the busiest terminal in Tokyo. During the event, the DOT will have the opportunity to also promote Cebu as the favorite vacation spot for Japanese travelers to the Philippines.

Thereafter, the DOT Tokyo Office will host a familiarization trip for to Cebu in February 2017 for Japanese media and travel bloggers.

During his meeting with Teo, Katsuya expressed high hopes that Vanilla Air would reach an 80-percent passenger load factor for the Narita-Cebu flights, due to the ease by which group tours are put together, as well as the availability of Internet promotions that push the sale of the route.

When AirAsia divested from AirAsia, Japan, the low-cost carrier became wholly owned by Ana and was rebranded into Vanilla Air. After years of losses, the carrier finally eked a profit in fiscal year ending March 2016. This enabled Vanilla Air to push its expansion plans and today flies to Amami, Okinawa, Osaka, Sapporo, in Japan; Taipei; Ho Chi Minh; Kaoshiung; and Hong Kong. It currently has a fleet of nine Airbus 320-200s, which seats 180 passengers per plane.

The DOT also said it bagged two significant investment pledges from key Japanese construction and property development companies. These potential investors are looking at putting up industrial parks, retirement and shared communities, condominiums and mixed-use properties in various places in the Philippines. The agency, however, did not identify the companies and the exact locations of these investment areas.

Bengzon, along with Tourism Infrastructure Enterprise Zone Authority COO lawyer Guiller Asido, and Philippine Tourism Attache to Tokyo Gwendolyn Batoon helped woo these investors, after highlighting the “ease of doing business” in the Philippines, as well as the fiscal incentives available for foreign businessmen.

The tourism officials promoted Palawan, Bataan and Davao as alternative areas for foreign investments.

Teo recently met with the influential Japan Association of Travel Agencies, which had promised to market other Philippines destinations to their member- clients. The DOT hopes Japanese visitor arrivals would surpass the South Koreans by refocusing its marketing on niche markets such as female travelers, or joshi tabi. See “Japanese group to market more PHL destinations,” in the BusinessMirror, October 28, 2016.

Last year 495,662 Japanese tourists arrived in the Philippines, up 6.9 percent from the arrivals in 2014. The Japanese spent P12.2 billion in 2015, up 14.2 percent, from the P10.68 billion they spent in 2014.