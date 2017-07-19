CA trashes Sunvar plea on ‘Mile Long’ ruling

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed its ruling issued in January that gave the government the upper hand in its bid to regain possession of the 2.9-hectare “Mile Long” properties in Makati City from Sunvar Realty Development Corp., a real-estate firm owned by the Rufino and Prieto families.

In a six-page decision penned by Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr., the CA’s Former Fifth Division denied the motion for partial reconsideration filed by Sunvar seeking the reversal of its January 26, 2017 decision, which dismissed its petition for injunction filed before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Makati City Branch 59 for lack of jurisdiction.

“In this case, we adhere to our earlier finding that the RTC in Makati City, Branch 59 has no jurisdiction to take cognizance of the petition for injunction to enjoin the implementation and execution of the decision of the MeTC [Metropolitan Trial Court] in Makati City, Branch 61.” It can be recalled that MeTC Makati City 61 Brach granted on June 10, 2015, the complaint for ejectment filed by the government against Sunvar and ordered the company to vacate the 2.9-hectare property between De la Rosa and Arnaiz streets and parallel to Amorsolo Street in Legaspi Village.

The MeTC also directed Sunvar to pay the government back rentals as of May 2015, amounting to P478.2 million, with monthly rental of P3.2 million beginning June 2015 until it vacates the premises.

Sunvar, however, filed a petition for injunction before the Makati RTC Branch 59. The government elevated the issue before the CA after the RTC in Makati denied its petition seeking the dismissal of the petition for injunction filed by Sunvar.

The government insisted that the RTC in Makati should have dismissed Sunvar’s petition on the ground of forum shopping.

Aside from the preliminary injunction petition filed before the Makati RTC Branch 59 (Civil Case 15-759), Sunvar also filed an appeal with Makati RTC Branch 141 on the MeTC decision docketed as Civil Case 15-958.

After a motion to consolidate was granted, Makati RTC Branch 59 took cognizance of both cases.

Subsequently, Makati RTC Branch 59 issued a joint decision on May 7, 2016, dismissing the petition for injunction and disposed Civil Case 15-958 by ruling to set aside the June 10, 2015, decision and to refer the said case to arbitration pursuant to the agreement of the parties as embodied in their contract.

In upholding its January 2017 decision, the CA insisted that Makati RTC Branch 59 has no jurisdiction over the two cases.

It noted that Sunvar violated the Rules on Summary Procedure, which provides for the remedy of appeal to the appropriate RTC.

“We reiterate our stand that consolidation of the two cases cannot be allowed for the reason that the RTC Branch 59 has no jurisdiction over Civil Case 15-759,” the CA ruled.

“With the consolidation being declared improper, the RTC in Makati City, Branch 59 cannot exercise jurisdiction over Civil Cases 15-759 and 15-958 and consequently resulting joint decision, which it issued is void and carries no legal effect,” the CA stressed.

It held that Makati RTC Branch 141, where the appeal of the main case was originally filed before it was consolidated with the case before Makati RTC Branch 59, should be the one to hear and decide on its merits.

“Circuitous as it may appear, but we are dealing with the issue of jurisdiction. Then again, jurisdiction is not a mere matter of form or technicality. Jurisdiction exists as a matter of law, and may not be conferred by consent of the parties or by estoppel…,” it added.

In its complaint for ejectment, the government and the National Power Corp. accused Sunvar of refusing to vacate the subject property despite the lapse of the ultimatum given to the latter.

The property is at present being leased out by Sunvar to the operators of Premier Cinema, Mile Long Arcade, Makati Creekside Building, The Gallery Building and

Sunvar Plaza.

Other portions of the subject property, however, remain as open spaces, profitably utilized as parking area for customers and guests.