CA: Prosecute brokers in Ponzi scheme

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has ordered the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Makati City to prosecute seven agents and brokers of a firm involved in the $250-million investment scam known as Ponzi scheme.

In a 15-page decision penned by Associate Justice Ramon Garcia, the CA’s Fourteenth Division annulled the decision issued by the Makati RTC Branch 139 on May 16, 2016, which granted the motion to dismiss the criminal case filed against respondents for violating the Securities Regulation Code. Section 28 of the Securities Regulation Code prohibits any person from selling or offering securities to the public without license issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ordered to be put on trial were Barbara May Garcia, Herley Jesuitas, Anthony Kierulf, Jose Tengco III, Oudine Santos, Nicoline Mendoza and Maria Pamela Morris.

The respondents were agent and/or brokers of Philippine International Planning Center Corp. (PIPCC), whose chairman and president, Michael H.K. Liew, disappeared on July 2007 along with approximately $250 million worth of investments in the corporation. At least 31 investors of PIPCC have surfaced to file separate complaints against the respondents before the SEC Enforcement and Investor Protection Department (EIPD).

The complainants alleged that PIPCC through the said respondents enticed them to place money in US dollars and euros in PIPCC with a promise of higher income ranging from 12-percent to 18-percent interest at a lower risk compared with tradition investments in banks and other financial institutions.

The complainants added that the officers and agents of PIPCC made it appear that they had secured the proper licenses from the SEC to engage in the solicitation, offer and sale of securities.

Following its investigation, SEC-EIPD established that the PIPCC was not licensed to solicit or sell securities to the public.

On the basis of its investigation, the SEC-EIPD found probable cause against the respondents for violation of Section 28 of the Securities Regulation Code (SRC) and subsequently filed a complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) in November 2007.

In 2008 the DOJ filed information before the RTC in Makati City against the respondents for violation of the said provision of the SRC.

However, eight years after the RTC in Makati City granted the motion to dismiss filed by the respondents on the ground of violation of their rights to due process because of the failure of the SEC to conduct its own preliminary investigation on the complaints. The RTC in Makati City held that the case was dismissible on the ground of lack of jurisdiction and for denial of the right of the accused to due process. In reversing the Lower Court’s decision, the CA held that the SEC complied with the requirements under Section 53 of the SRC with regard to investigation and prosecution of offenses.

“In the case at bench, public respondent judge committed grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack of or excess of jurisdiction, when it ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against private respondents,” the CA said.

“The finding of lack of jurisdiction on the ground that they were deprived of due process when they were not informed of the SEC investigation is patently erroneous,” it added.

The CA noted that based on the records, the SEC, in light of its mandate to conduct investigation as it deems necessary, issued a notice of conference to the officers and directors of the PIPCC.

After finding probable cause that private respondents and their co-accused committed the acts charged, the SEC referred the case to the DOJ which conducted a preliminary investigation with the full participation of private respondents.

The DOJ also f ound probable cause against the respondents and their co-accused.

“There is no merit in private respondents’ allegation that they were denied their rights to due process when they were not informed of the SEC investigation,” the CA ruled.

“Here, private respondents were not deprived of due process because they were afforded the opportunity to refute the charges against them before the DOJ. They were afforded the opportunity to refute the charges by filing their respective counter-affidavits,” it added.

Concurring with the ruling were Associate Justices Leoncia Dimagiba and Henri Jean Paul Inting.