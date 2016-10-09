CA junks appeal on MRT 3 tax ruling

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has junked the appeal of the Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC)—precursor of today’s Department of Transportation—and the Metro Rail Transit Corp. (MRTC) to reverse its decision denying their bid to regain control of portions of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT 3), which was seized by the Makati City government for failure to pay more than P1 billion worth of property taxes from 2000 to 2004.

It can be recalled that the CA’s 10th Division, through Associate Justice Zenaida Galapate-Laguilles, dismissed in October 2015 the petition filed by the DOTC and MRTC seeking the reversal of the ruling issued by the Regional Trial Court in Makati City on September 20, 2010, on the ground of lack of jurisdiction.

The RTC in Makati City, in the said decision, junked the DOTC and MRTC’s complaint for nullification of real-property tax assessment and warrant of levy issued by the Makati City government.

The CA held that under Republic Act (RA) 9282, or the law expanding the jurisdiction of the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA), the latter is a coequal body of the CA, which has jurisdiction over decisions, orders and resolutions of the RTC in local tax cases, which includes real-property taxes.





In its motion for reconsideration (MR) of the CA decision, the DOTC argued that the CA has no jurisdiction over the case.

Considering that the subject matter of the case is real-property tax, the DOTC said the CA should have proceeded with the resolution of the case on the merits, as real-property tax is within the ambit of a national tax, with the local government units only given an autonomy to appraise, assess, collect and administer in their respective localities.

On the other hand, MRTC also shared the same position saying that the real-property tax is not a local tax, thus, the CA has jurisdiction to resolve their petition on its merits.

In junking their MR, the CA said that, based on Section 7 of RA 9282, the CTA’s jurisdiction covers decisions, orders, or resolutions of the RTCs in local tax cases.

“Indeed, the CTA, sitting as division, has jurisdiction to review on appeal the decisions, rulings and resolutions of the RTC over local tax cases, which includes real-property taxes,” the CA said.

“We see no reason for us to deviate from our ruling dismissing the instant appeal for want of jurisdiction,” it added.

Concurring with the ruling were Associate Justices Mariflor Puzalan Castillo and Florito Macalino.