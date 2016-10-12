BusinessMirror: Partnership driven @11

THE BusinessMirror celebrates its 11th birthday anniversary today. As we mark this milestone, we are proud to note that our brand of journalism is being recognized: The BusinessMirror was cited as the best business news source of the year at the recent 25th Journalism Awards of the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines. The paper bagged the top prize—considered the “Oscars” of the Philippine journalism industry—with four of its reporters winning the best reporter of the year award in their respective beats.

We have great reasons to celebrate. But we know we can’t sit on our laurels. At a time when the digital age continues to shake up the newspaper industry, we have to do something to arrest diminishing circulation and advertising revenues. Luckily, we have a publisher like T. Anthony C. Cabangon, who knows how to win in an emerging market—the collaborative economy. His words: “You know the number 11—a combination of 1 and 1—signifies partnership. That’s our main focus on our 11th year: Partnerships.”

That’s why the BusinessMirror decided to partner with the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines in staging last month a well-attended forum on federalism. As our publisher said: “We owe this to our stakeholders. We want big business and industry leaders to know how the Duterte administration’s federalism initiatives will affect the business sector. We don’t want to just be content reporting the news, but also create a newsworthy event that we can bring to our readers firsthand.”

He added: “Several groups have also come to us to discuss possible partnerships for this kind of public forum. And the BusinessMirror will not say no to these noble endeavors. The business community and the public, in general, deserve to have these types of forum to get information firsthand from our policy-makers and thought leaders, and also get the chance to air their concerns and ask questions during the open forum. So I’m inviting you, should you wish to use the BusinessMirror as your information vehicle and partner in a public forum like this, I promise you—as the publisher of the BusinessMirror—I will personally meet with you to discuss how we can make our collaboration succeed.”





The BusinessMirror has also partnered with Unilab/RiteMed/United Bayanihan Foundation to recognize exceptional civic organizations and senior-citizen associations that are tirelessly coming up with beneficial programs for the elderly through the annual The Dakilang Adhikain ng Ating Lahi Awards.

To supplement the paper’s content with a selection of articles from other news organizations, the BusinessMirror has partnered with global brands such as The New York Times and the Harvard Business Review. We know that each of our partners brings a different set of values, resources and competencies to the table. The challenge for us is to distill these diverse contributions and offer them as a complete set of concepts useful to our readers and advertisers.

Our annual offering, Turning Points, is the original year-ahead licensed magazine by The New York Times. It features exclusive content from globally recognized voices who share their perspectives on how our world and our lives may change in the coming year and beyond. The BusinessMirror adds local content to create a bespoke magazine that targets Philippine readers and advertisers.

For readers seeking insight on global business trends and guidance on how to live and work better, Business Sense, our weekly offering, provides analysis, ideas and commentary from Harvard Business Review, The Economist and The New York Times. From time to time, the BusinessMirror customizes each publication with original content that resonates with our readers.

We know that innovation in the news industry will involve adopting new business models on the wings of advanced technology. And the BusinessMirror must have the flexibility and willingness to embrace new methods that could spell survival. As we respond to new challenges, however, we keep a firm pledge to work tirelessly to make the paper more relevant and attuned to the times, in line with the vision of its late founder—Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua.