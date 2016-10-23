BusinessMirror editor receives Sulo Ng Bayan award

THE BusinessMirror’s Property Section editor, Tet Andolong, was feted by the Gawad Sulo ng Bayan 2016 Committee of the Gawad Sulo Foundation Inc. during its Construction & Real Estate Awards ceremony, which was recently held at the Tanghalang Pasigueño in Pasig City.

Andolong received the 2016 Gawad Sulo Prestigious Seal Award for Real Estate Journalism.

The Gawad Sulo Prestigious Seal Award recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations in the fields of real estate, property development, construction materials, social welfare, business and mass media, whose contributions made a tremendous positive impact on Philippine society and helped improve the lives of Filipino citizenry through education, livelihood, health, social and humanitarian services, and people empowerment.

The other awardees were Sen. Joseph Victor G. Ejercito, chairman of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlements; Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo, chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC), represented by Atty. Angel R. Ojastro III, secretary-general of the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders Associations; Alveo Land Inc.; E.U.Jingco Construction; G.G.UY Constructions; CB Richard Ellis; Arch. Jojo Tolentino; Megaworld Corp. for Township Project McKinley Hill; Deca Homes Cebu; and Monark Foundations Inc.





Organized by a group of professionals from the creative industry known as Golden Torch Creative Consultants Association Inc. (Golden Torch CCA Inc.), Gawad Sulo Ng Bayan is an annual one-of-a-kind search for individuals, institutions and organizations who serve as “lights in the darkness”.

“The mission of Golden Torch is to search for role models who will inspire others to serve the people more. Just like a sulo, which is normally being used in the dark, farthest mountains, forests and islands, the Gawad Sulo ng Bayan awardees must provide brightness and bring hope, especially during times of calamities, disasters, crises and struggles, when darkness and hopelessness embed among the people and the society,” said Danny B. Mangahas, chairman and president of the Golden Torch CCA Inc.