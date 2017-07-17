Business under scrutiny

It was not exactly business as usual at Japanese companies’ annual shareholders meetings this year. A string of scandals at big corporations—from Toshiba and Fujifilm Group to Takata—spurred more investors to speak up and demand better governance. At the same time, fewer shareholders were willing to rubber-stamp management appointments.

Corporate business is under growing scrutiny—and has nowhere to hide. There are definitely changes coming up: investors are pushing management teams more, after a revision to the stewardship code. Companies are also starting to recognize the benefits of engaging with their shareholders. It is worthwhile to follow the latest developments in management practices, from the perspectives of both executives and investors. It may also make sense to look at governance trends elsewhere in Asia, and at how individual markets stack up.

This year’s shareholders meetings in Japan drew particular attention, as they were the first held since the new Stewardship Code was revised. The amended code calls for institutional investors, such as asset-management companies, trust banks and life insurers, to disclose how they voted on all proposals by companies for which they have voting rights and to explain why they did so. Many leading asset managers are expected to disclose this information on their web sites.

A majority of asset-management companies in Japan belong to leading financial groups. There are persistent concerns that they give special consideration when voting on proposals of group companies or business partners in which they have stakes. Making the voting process more transparent will allow investors to put pressure on asset managers should these concerns prove accurate. Investors are really turning up the heat, and this should be a very good example for companies all over the world, including the Philippines, to become more transparent, to liaise with stakeholders and investors more regularly and strictly follow the guidelines laid down by organizations, like the Institute of Corporate Directors, the Center of Strategic Reforms and the Integrity Initiative. Jointly, we have to show the youth the way we do business! In the Integrity Initiative, we have always been clear how business should be done: Integrity is honesty; selflessness (in the sense that a decision is based on public/institution interest and not on private interest); objectivity (a decision is based on merit); transparency (no under-the-table deals) and accountability (those who break the law must pay the price).

Ultimately, the Integrity Initiative hopes to build trust in government, a more equitable society and fair market conditions. This will result in improved competitiveness and increased business confidence, which will be evident with the increase in domestic and foreign investments, and more employment generated for Filipinos. It will provide better services and products to every Filipino.

In order to succeed, more sectors of society have to get involved, such as the court system (we need convictions), academe, civil society and—above all—the youth.