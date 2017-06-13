Bureau of Corrections not capable of running plantation, director says

THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) had admitted that it is not capable of managing the 5,308.36-hectare banana plantation inside the Davao Penal Colony (DPC) reservation, which is currently being managed by the Tagum Agricultural Development Co. Inc. (Tadeco)

BuCor Director Benjamin C. delos Santos made the admission even as they are still waiting for the final recommendations of the Department of Justice (DOJ), as well as the House of Representatives, which conducted the inquiry into the 25-year joint- venture agreement (JVA) between the BuCor and Tadeco.

The DOJ exercises administrative supervision over the agency.

It can be recalled that House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez earlier called a legislative investigation into the BuCor-Tadeco JVA over the DPC’s property allegedly for being grossly disadvantageous to the government.

Alvarez questioned, among others, the company’s annual payments for both lease and profit sharing as only a fraction of the prevailing market rate.

While waiting for the final recommendations of the DOJ and the House Committees on Justice and on Good Governance and Public Accountability, de los Santos admitted that, as far as the agency is concerned, “We do no have the capability and expertise to manage the plantation”.

De los Santos made the statement after the DOJ’s fact-finding committee earlier made an observation that the BuCor-Tadeco JVA is “fraught…with infirmities”.

There is still 12 years remaining under the JVA, which provides that the government should receive a guaranteed payment of P26.542 million per year for the lease of the land, or P5,000 per hectare.

Tadeco President and CEO Alex Valoria earlier told lawmakers the government, without spending a single centavo, earned a total of P142.72 million in 2016 alone, representing a 45 percent share under the JVA. Tadeco is owned by the family of PDP-Laban Rep. Antonio R. Floirendo Jr. of Davao del Norte.

“All of our contingency planning will be subject to the final outcome of the congressional investigation and recommendations of the DOJ,” de los Santos said, when asked if the BuCor already has a plan should the lease contract with Tadeco over the DPC property is cancelled.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre III vowed to come up with final recommendations after reviewing the contract, which he said aimed to maximize the government’s resources to generate funds for the social and infrastructure programs of President Duterte.

Aguirre, who noted the JVA was renewable for another 25 years, admitted it would be difficult to renegotiate the terms of the agreement at this point.

He, however, was caught unaware that the primary goal of the JVA was to rehabilitate the inmates of Dapecol.

“I was not informed that this contract constitute some parts of rehabilitation of the inmates,” Aguirre told lawmakers during a congressional hearing on the contract.

Under the deal, Tadeco committed to use inmates from the Davao Prison and Penal Farm (DPPF) and pay them “minimum daily wages” and provide them with “necessary emergency medical measures”.

“I can say, however, that the relationship between Tadeco and the Bureau of Corrections is a joint venture with the purpose of reeducation and rehabilitation of inmates to ready them for eventual release to society together, and in conjunction with the development of the lands covered in the joint-venture agreement, one must look at the entire JVA and not pick and choose specific provisions,” Valoria said, adding that of the 12,000 workers, 1,000 of them are DPPF inmates.

The contract dates back to the Marcos administration when the first JVA was signed in July 1969, and consolidated into a fresh 25-year contract in September 1979.

A year before its expiry, the contract was renewed in May 1, 2003, between Floirendo’s father, Antonio Floirendo Sr. and then-BuCor Director Ramon Liwag.