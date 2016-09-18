Bullet Train, Longest Bridge, and Towering Skyscrapers

DURING my recent trip to China recently, I did three things I had never done before: riding a bullet train, traveling on top the longest ocean-crossing bridge, and walking through a glass floor in what used to be the world’s highest observatory.

Of course, I had ridden a train before—but not a bullet train (so nicknamed because of its appearance and speed). I only saw them in the movies, particularly those being filmed in Europe and Japan.

So, when I learned that we would be traveling from Beijing to Ningbo City, a distance of about 1,800 kilometers. By plane, it will take about two hours and 20 minutes to travel. But with a bullet train, it takes about six hours.

Although it is longer, bullet train is more beautiful and relaxing. Inside a plane, you get to see only co-passengers and clouds. But with bullet train, you get a glimpse of other cities along the way.





And what is interesting about our ride was that we were able to take some photos even though the train was very, very fast at 302 kilometers per hour. The ride was so smooth that we didn’t notice we were actually moving. You know you are moving only if you see the window and see the sudden change of scenery.

“The development of high-speed railway, as the integration of modern high-techs and the symbol of railway modernization, reflects the national comprehensive power of a country,” explains the booklet, “The Rapid Development of China’s High-Speed Railways.” “The Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of high-speed railways.”

The booklet goes on to say: “After years of technological research, engineering practices and safe operation, China has become the country with the longest length of high-speed railways both in operation and under construction. High-speed railways keep changing the Chinese people’s way of traveling and living, as well as stimulating economic and social development in China.”

I agree. I am hoping that one of these days, there is already a train that travels from Davao City going to Cagayan de Oro City. Or even in other big cities of Mindanao. And then perhaps, a bullet train from Davao City to Cebu and then to Metro Manila.

In the Philippines, the longest bridge spanning a body of seawater is the San Juanico Bridge (with a total length of 2.16 kilometers). It is part of the Pan-Philippine Highway that stretches from Samar to Leyte across the San Juanico Strait.

San Juanico Bridge is only about 0.06% of the Hangzhou Bay Bridge. With a length of 36 kilometers, it is the longest ocean-crossing bridge in the world, spanning across the Hangzhou Bay on the East China Sea and crossing the Qiantang River at the Yangtze River Delta.

Instead of flying from Ningbo City to Shanghai, we crossed the said bridge. A website gives this bit of information: “(The S-shaped bridge) shortens the ground transportation distance from Ningbo to Shanghai by 120 kilometers and travel time from four hours to two and half hours. It is a six-lane, two-direction highway with a 100 kilometer per hour speed limit and a 100-year, service guaranteed, cable-stayed design.”

But what is interesting is that about 11 kilometers away from the south bank, there is a 12,000-square meter-big sightseeing platform named “Land between the Sea and the Sky.” This was used before as a home base for offshore workers during the construction period. Today, it is now the world’s only sightseeing zone over sea. Decorated in blue and white, it consists of a viewing platform and tower.

“The viewing platform is a 24-meter high steel structure, resembling an eagle spreading its wings,” the Travel China Guide notes. “It has six floors: the first and second floors are parking lots; the third floor is the main viewing area with an outdoor viewing zone, an indoor café, a multimedia theater, and a museum, among others. Shops and restaurants are located on the fourth floor and on the fifth floor is a 5-star hotel, equipped with a meeting room and banquet hall. The sixth floor is for the staff only.”

We stayed in China for almost a week and two days of that were spent in Shanghai, the most populous city proper in the world (with more than 24 million people). On our first night, we did the cruising on the Huangpu River, which has become a must for most visitors to Shanghai. After all, it is the best way to see the city’s classic skyline view of colonial architecture and modern skyscrapers along the river.

Speaking of skyscrapers, our tour guide, Yan Xu Dong, told us that the Shanghai Bank of China Tower was one of the three buildings that were part of the filming of “Mission: Impossible III.” It is the building where Tom Cruise did a bungee jump.

The Shanghai Bank of China Tower is a 53-story tower in the Pudong District. It was built for the Bank of China by the Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei.

But it is not Shanghai’s tallest building. The record goes to the Shanghai Tower, which is 632 meters (2,073 feet) tall with 128 floors. It is currently the tallest building in the People’s Republic of China and the second tallest in the world.

Closely trailing is the Shanghai World Financial Center, with a height of 492 meters or 1,614 feet. In 2009, the Guinness of World Records singled out its observatory as the highest observation deck. To get to the top, you have to ride an elevator whose speed is 8 meters per second. You have to stop at the 9th floor before proceeding to the skywalk located at the 100th floor.

Spanning 55 meters and located 474 meters above ground, you walk on the transparent glass-floor walkway. You get to feel that Shanghai lies at your feet. At first, I didn’t notice that I was walking in a glass-floor. But when someone pointed it out (by telling me that you can see the ground below us), I immediately shudder since I have fear of heights.

Now, you know why my recent trip to China was one of the most memorable travels abroad!