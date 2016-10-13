Bulacan governor orders rigid inspection of fireworks stores

By Emil G. Gamos / Philippines News Agency

BOCAUE, Bulacan–Gov. Wilhelmino M. Sy-Alvarado on Thursday ordered the Bulacan police to conduct a rigid inspection of fireworks stalls and shops to make sure that these are strictly complying with the safety provision of Republic Act 7183, otherwise known as the Firecracker Law of 1992.

The move seeks to prevent explosions and accidents like the one that rocked the row of fireworks stores along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Biniang 1st on Wednesday morning, which left two persons dead and 26 others injured.

Alvarado also instructed the Bulacan police and arson investigators to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the series of blasts, the worst pyrotechnics-related incident that hit the “fireworks capital of the Philippines” since 2008 and 2009, when rows of fireworks stores exploded in Barangay Turo here on New Year’s Eve.





He also ordered the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to deploy firefighting teams and other responders to areas where rows of fireworks stores are located, particularly in Bocaue, Santa Maria, Baliuag and parts of San Ildefonso and San Miguel.

He said that the immediate response of emergency rescue units has prevented explosions from spreading and doing more harm to residents in the area.

PDRRM Executive Officer Liz Mungcal said that, based on their latest update, two persons died and were burned beyond recognition, while 26 others were injured.

The fatalities were identified as Gina Gonzales, 47, owner of Gina Fireworks; and Manuel Ayala, former barangay chairman of Biniang 1st.

Most of the injured victims suffered burns, including passengers of a public-utility vehicle that was passing along when the blasts occurred.

Five other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Investigators said the explosion started from the store of Gonzales, a licensed fireworks dealer who has been selling fireworks for more than three decades.

Gonzales is the niece-in-law of the late former Bocaue Mayor Enchong Gonzales.

Meanwhile, Celso C. Cruz, chairman emeritus of the Philippine Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association Inc. (PPMDAI), said they will form an inspection team that will conduct “post-blast” investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

“At the same time, we will also coordinate with the police to inspect stores because, like Gonzales, most of the traders as well manufacturers have already undergone the safety training seminars jointly being conducted by the PPMDAI and the National Police-Civil Security Group, as part of the implementing rules and regulations in securing licenses and permits,” Cruz, a chemical engineer said.

He said the investigation should be done by experts who can scientifically explain the root cause of the incident.

“There are some possible causes but we need to know why it happened considering the strict implementation of security measures being conducted to those traders and manufacturers of fireworks,” he added.