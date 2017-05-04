BuCor deal with Tadeco illegal, DOJ team says

A DEPARTMENT of Justice (DOJ) fact-finding team has declared null and void the contract between the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Tagum Agricultural Development Corp. (Tadeco) involving a 5,212.46-hectare land within the Davao Penal Colony.

However, the fact-finding team, led by Chief State Counsel Ricardo V. Paras III, recommended that the deal be amended to comply with existing laws. This was immediately rejected by Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II.

“The findings are okay with me but not the recommendations. One of the recommendations is to just fix the contract to make it acceptable. A null and void contract can no longer be repaired,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre added he would study first the report of the panel and determine whether the DOJ is the proper agency to invalidate the contract or the BuCor, being a separate body even if it is an attached agency. The committee held that the joint-venture agreement (JVA) was illegal, as it exceeded the 1,000-hectare limit under the Constitution.

It also concluded that the JVA violates the Constitution, which only allows

private corporations to hold lands of the public domain through lease for a total period not exceeding 50 years.

The deal was originally forged in 1969, extended 10 years after for 25 years and again extended for another 25 years in 2003. The existing contract ends in 2029, in violation of the 50-year limit, the DOJ stressed. The BuCor-Tadeco deal also violates Commonwealth Act 141, or the Public Land Act, as the present and earlier agreements since 1969 were never subjected to any public action or bidding.

House Speaker Panteleon D. Alvarez, who sought the Office of the Solicitor General and DOJ’s review of the contract, said Tadeco was paying only a guaranteed P5,000 per hectare for the 5,212.46-hectare penal lands, which amounts to P26.541 million per year, or P663.525 million from 2003 to 2028.

Alvarez said plantations with the same development scale would fetch as much as P200,000 per hectare. This means Tadeco should be paying P1.061 billion per year, or P26.525 billion for the entire 25-year contract.