BSP: Weaker peso won’t derail inflation path

Despite the peso’s loss of value against the US dollar in recent weeks, the weaker currency will not impact much on inflation, the Central Bank said, expressing confidence that the growth of consumer prices will be contained within their 2-percent to 4-percent target range this year.

In the previous weeks, the local currency has lost its strength against the greenback to slump back to the 50-to-a-dollar territory anew.

This week the peso hit a fresh record low, hitting a 10-year low on Wednesday to close trade at 50.50 against the US dollar. This has been the lowest value of the peso against the greenback since 2006, predating the global financial crisis.

Escape hatch

Analysts said despite the local economy’s continued vibrancy on the back of strong consumption, foreign investors are seen to slowly head for the exit via equity and bond-market flows, thus, reflecting a negative sentiment to the peso over the dollar.

The widening trade gap has also been blamed as one of the culprits in the weakening of the peso.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) officials, meanwhile, blamed the local currency’s performance to the surge of sentiment favoring the dollar.

Central Bank Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. said the movement of the peso was in line with the depreciation trend seen in regional currencies, and was a reaction to the recent statements from the Federal Reserve of a positive US economy potentially leading to further rate hikes in the future.

Fed rate-hike factor

In particular, Asian currencies have been reacting to the statement of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York President and CEO William Dudley on the rising inflation path of the US, along with better wages. Such conditions would warrant another round of hikes for their interest rates, a positive development for the US dollar.

While Tetangco said capital flows—such as the recent exit of funds via equity and bond markets—have long influenced foreign-exchange movements, the movement of the peso will have “minimal impact” on the country’s inflation dynamics.

This means that even if a weaker peso causes a rise in the cost of imported goods, such as oil, the overall movement in the prices of consumer goods is not expected to be derailed in its target path, just because the peso is trading weaker against the dollar.

Tetangco further explained that under the current inflation-targeting regime, inflation would increase by 0.04 percentage points in the short-run and by 0.39 percentage points in the long run for every P1 depreciation against the dollar.

This is a significantly small impact on inflation, as compared to the earlier numbers before the inflation-targeting period, where inflation would increase by 0.27 percentage points in the short-run and by 0.55 percentage points in the long run for every P1 depreciation against the dollar.

“The decline in both short-run and long-run exchange rate pass-through coefficients provides greater flexibility for monetary authorities in maintaining price stability. In a low pass-through environment, policy-makers can target inflation and simultaneously commit to a floating exchange rate to stabilize the economy against external shocks,” Tetangco said.

Inflation figures

At present, inflation stands at an average of 3.1 percent in the first five months of the year, which means that barring other developments, the peso would still be within the 2-percent to 4-percent target range even if the peso weakens by more than P1 this year.

However, despite the lower impact of a weaker peso on the prices of goods and services in the country, analysts said the Philippines should not be complacent, as more developments in the second half of the year are expected to sway the peso to a potentially weaker note.

“All said, there is little room for complacency. The Philippines is set to enter into a twin [current-account and budget] deficit position this year at a time when the Fed is set on a gradual and steady hike path,” the Singapore-based DBS Bank said of the peso for the remainder of this year.

Sentiment reversal

A trader also told the BusinessMirror that the weakness of the peso could continue in the next six months, unless a reversal in sentiment toward the Philippines is seen.

“Perhaps, the negative press from the President’s tirades, the protracted war in Marawi and the declaration of martial law have all convinced a good number of investors to troop to our neighbors for the meantime. Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand may have better prospects for now. We’ll need to do more to convince foreigners that the Philippines is still the brightest star in Southeast Asia,” the trader said.

“Our story apparently has become passe as, yes, growth is strong but unless we take the next step [Build, Build, Build], we may look like a one-trick pony. We’ve sort of hit the rookie wall [or is it the sophomore wall], and we need to show another card to get them interested again,” the trader added.