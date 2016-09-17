BSP seen to stand pat on monetary policy

THE Bangko Sentral has no reason to change the current monetary policy in its meeting this coming week, as inflation remains low and as the central bank continues to mop up excess liquidity from the system through a new monetary-policy system in place.

In his forecast for the September 22 monetary-policy meting, DBS Bank economist Gundy Cahyadi said the central bank is still seen to keep policy rates on hold in Thursday’s meeting.

“No reason the BSP should act for now. On the inflation front, there is no pressure…. Not only has underlying demand remained strong, but price expectations also seem to have inched up in recent months alongside the rise in food prices,” Cahyadi said.

“Still, it is also clear that the BSP would want to continue draining excess liquidity from the system,” he added.





In the central bank’s August meeting, the Monetary Board decided to maintain the interest rate on the BSP’s overnight reverse repurchase facility at 3 percent.

The corresponding interest rates on the overnight lending and deposit facilities were also kept steady, and the reserve

requirement ratios were, likewise, left unchanged.

However, for next year, Cahyadi sees a different story.

“Expect the monetary-policy bias to turn increasingly hawkish going into 2017, especially when we also expect the Fed to play catch-up in adjusting its rates,” Cahyadi said.

“An upward adjustment in the policy rates may then follow. At this juncture, expect the BSP to raise its policy rates to 3.5 percent by mid-2017,” he added.

The BSP’s September meeting is the sixth monetary policy meeting of the central bank for this year, after which the central bank’s seven-man monetary-policy deciding body will be meeting two more times, on November 10 and December 22.