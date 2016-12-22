BSP retains key policy rates on benign inflation

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Thursday kept the policy rates unchanged at its final monetary-policy meeting for the year, making use of a so-called policy space to assess the potential impact of economic developments over the horizon.

At the post-meeting news conference at the BSP offices in Manila, BSP Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. said keeping the monetary settings where they are at present should “give the BSP more time to assess evolving economic developments and calibrate its policy tools as appropriate.”

This allowed the overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate to remain at 3 percent, while the corresponding interest rates on the overnight lending and deposit facilities were similarly kept steady, even as the banks’ deposit reserve ratios were left unchanged.

The BSP has kept the monetary policy settings unchanged since October 2014, with only operational changes made earlier this year to usher the transition to the interest- rate corridor (IRC) mechanism.

Tetangco further said the decision was based on steady inflation dynamics and risks.

“Latest baseline forecasts indicate that average inflation would likely settle below the target range of 3 percent +/-1 percentage point for 2016. However, inflation is seen to return gradually to a path consistent with the inflation target in 2017 to 2018 due to higher oil prices and strong domestic economic activity,” Tetangco said.

The governor, likewise, said the overall balance of risks affecting the inflation outlook remains tilted to the upside, due in part to the pending petitions for adjustments in electricity rates, as well as the impact of the government’s proposed fiscal-reform program.

The only downside risk for inflation remains the weak and uncertain economic prospects, according to Tetangco.

BSP Deputy Governor for the Monetary Stability Sector Diwa C. Guinigundo also said the monetary board made changes on the forecast inflation this year and next year, as well as for 2018.

In particular, inflation was expected to average 1.8 percent this year, unchanged from forecasts made at the November meeting.

For 2017, inflation was seen to quicken to 3.3 percent from an earlier forecast of only 3 percent. For 2018, inflation was seen to hit 3 percent, up form the November forecast of 2.9 percent. Guinigundo said the higher forecasts boil down to four reasons including: the higher-than-expected November 2016 inflation rate, the rising oil prices, the impact of a stronger domestic economy and the weaker exchange rate.

The BSP also maintained the 2 percent to 4 percent inflation target for 2019 and 2020 and the robust growth projection of 7 percent to 8 percent until the end of the current administration.

“After settling below the target in 2015, inflation is seen to remain near the low end of the 3 percent +/-1 percentage-point target range for 2016 and move towards the midpoint of the 3.0 percent +/-1 percentage-point target band in 2017 to 2018,” Tetangco said.

“Structural changes in inflation dynamics alongside improvements in the economy’s productive capacity have been supporting a low and stable inflation environment that is consistent with the healthy pace of economic growth,” he added.

Inflation in November averaged 2.5 percent, making the rate in the first 11 months average 1.6 percent.