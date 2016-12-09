BRP Andres Bonifacio arrives, to bolster Navy fleet

The BRP Andres Bonifacio (FF-17), a former United States Coast Guard High Endurance Cutter, ar rived in the Philippines last December 8, 2016, and is expected to bolster the Philippine Navy’s Fleet.

The ship would provide increased maritime presence throughout the Philippines’ territorial waters and its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the US embassy said in a statement.

Formerly named the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Boutwell, the ship was officially transferred to the Philippine Navy and renamed BRP Andres Bonifacio on July 21, 2016, during a ceremony at Coast Guard Base Alameda, California.

The crew of the ship conducted 14 weeks of training on the ship’s operation, engineering and propulsion systems, damage control and emergency response procedures.