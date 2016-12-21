Japan decides to scrap ‘Monju’ fast-breeder nuclear reactor

TOKYO—Japan formally approved a plan on Wednesday to scrap an experimental fast-breeder nuclear reactor that drained government finances for decades without living up to hopes it would be a savior for the resource-poor country’s energy needs. Government ministers decided to decommission the trouble-plagued “Monju” reactor. It has cost Japan about ¥1 trillion ($9 billion) while operating only 250 days since it started up 22 years ago. The so-called dream reactor was designed to burn a plutonium-uranium mix, while potentially producing more plutonium in the process that could be converted into more nuclear fuel.

The reactor suffered a leakage of sodium, used as coolant, in 1995, months after it went online, a major accident that caused its initial years-long suspension before more recent safety problems.

It was estimated that Monju would have required costly upgrades to meet new safety standards introduced after meltdowns at a nuclear plant in Fukushima that was flooded by a tsunami in 2011, with at least ¥540 billion ($4.6 billion) and eight more years of work estimated to restart Monju, officials said, citing their latest estimates. AP

China says smog blanketing cities may finally soon fade

BEIJING—Chinese weather forecasters and state media say the dense, gray smog that has smothered much of China, closing schools and grounding planes, may finally soon give way. The national weather authority said on Wednesday nighttime winds will push out much of the air pollution that has left Beijing and dozens of other cities under a five-day “red alert”, the highest level in China’s four-tiered warning system.

By the calculations of Greenpeace East Asia, the red alert affects 460 million people. Authorities have closed schools, grounded hundreds of flights and announced emergency shutdowns of factories and highways.

Still, Beijing’s air-pollution readings on Wednesday remained 15 times above the level considered safe by the World Health Organization. Readings in some cities outside the capital were even higher. AP

Massive fireworks market blast kills at least 29 in Mexico

TULTEPEC, Mexico—A powerful chain-reaction explosion ripped through Mexico’s best-known fireworks market on the northern outskirts of the capital on Tuesday, killing at least 29 people, injuring scores more and sending a huge plume of charcoal-gray smoke billowing into the sky.

Video of the blast showed a dramatic staccato of rockets exploding in flashes of light, leveling the open-air San Pablito Market in Tultepec in Mexico State as it bustled with shoppers stocking up on fireworks to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s.

Vendors’ stands were reduced to piles of rubble, ash and charred metal. It was the third devastating explosion and fire to ravage the market since 2005 and officials still have not said what caused this latest blast. AP