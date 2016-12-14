Korea’s youth jobless rate rises to record high

South Korea’s youth unemployment rate rose to a record high in November, following political protests that paralyzed the government and led parliament to vote to impeach the president.

The unadjusted jobless rate for people aged 25 to 29 rose to 8.2 percent in November, up from 8 percent in October and 7.4 percent a year earlier, Statistics Korea said. That is the highest in comparable data back to 1999. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent in October, with rising employment in agriculture and fisheries compensating for job losses in manufacturing. (Bloomberg News)

B.O.J. survey shows cheaper yen lifts Japan business sentiment

TOKYO—Large Japanese manufacturers have gained confidence as the yen has weakened against the US dollar since Donald J. Trump was elected US president, a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) showed on Wednesday.

The BOJ tankan survey for December showed a measure of business sentiment among automakers and other big manufacturing companies climbed to 10 from 6. Though modest, it was the first such improvement in six quarters. The report comes a day before the Bank of Japan is due to hold its last meeting of the year, where it is expected to leave policy unchanged given hints of improved conditions in the economy, the world’s fourth largest.

The tankan index measures the percentage of responding companies that say business conditions are better minus the percentage that say they are worse. So an index level of 10 means slightly more companies are optimistic than pessimistic. Companies can also respond that conditions are unchanged. AP

Report: I.S. manufacturing arms on industrial scale

IRBIL, Iraq—The Islamic State (IS) group was manufacturing weapons in and around Mosul on an industrial scale with products largely purchased in bulk from Turkey, according to a report published by an arms research group on Wednesday.

The findings show that IS maintained a “robust and reliable” supply chain between Turkey and Iraq that allowed the fighters to produce tens of thousands of weapons, the London-based Conflict Armaments Research said. The group’s researchers studied IS weapons found at manufacturing facilities and on the battlefield during the Iraqi operation to retake Mosul that is under way.

As Iraqi forces advance, the extremists are losing the physical capacity to manufacture weapons on an industrial scale, but the research group’s executive director James Bevan warned that highly trained fighters will take their expertise with them as they retreat. AP