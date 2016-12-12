Candlelight vigil held for John Glenn

NEW CONCORD, Ohio—John Glenn’s hometown church in Ohio has held a candlelight vigil to celebrate the life and legacy of the hero-astronaut.

People gathered Sunday night at Westminster Presbyterian Church in New Concord, where Glenn was a lifelong member. The Zanesville Times Recorder reports they said prayers, sang songs and shared stories of the man many of them knew and loved.

Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth. He then spent 24 years as a Democrat from Ohio in the US Senate. He died on Thursday at the age of 95.

Glenn is expected to lie in state from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday in the Statehouse Rotunda. The event will be open to the public.

Hong Kong finance chief quits, leadership bid expected

HONG KONG—Hong Kong’s financial chief has resigned amid mounting speculation that he will make a bid for the southern Chinese city’s top job.

The government said on Monday that Financial Secretary John Tsang tendered his resignation.

The news comes after the city’s deeply unpopular current leader, Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, said on Friday he would not seek a second term in office. Rumors and speculation have been swirling for months that Tsang was a contender to replace Leung when his five-year term ends in June.

Tsang has been dubbed “Mr. Pringles” because his moustache reminds many Hong Kongers of the potato chip’s mascot. Educated in the US, Tsang has been the city’s finance chief since 2007.

Hong Kong leaders are chosen by a 1,200-member panel of mostly pro-Beijing tycoons and elites. AP

Social Democrats easily win Romania parliamentary election

BUCHAREST, Romania—Near-final results show Romania’s left-leaning Social Democrats easily won parliamentary elections a year after a major anticorruption drive forced the last Socialist prime minister from power.

Election authorities said on Monday that with 99 percent of the votes from Sunday’s balloting counted, the Social Democratic Party held about 46 percent and the center-right Liberals were second with over 20 percent.

Chairman of the Social Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, spoke on Sunday after exit polls were published showing similar results, saying: “There should be no doubt who won the elections. Romanians want to feel at home in their own country and I want Romania to be a good home for all Romanians.”

The Save Romania Union, a new party that ran on an anticorruption ticket, finished third, allowing it to enter Parliament. AP

Conservatives hold slim lead in Macedonia election

SKOPJE, Macedonia—Nearly complete results in Macedonia’s national election gave the conservative coalition a slim lead over its left-wing rival early on Monday, though no bloc appeared headed to winning a parliamentary majority on its own.

The election was called two years early as part of a Western-brokered agreement to end a paralyzing political crisis in Macedonia, which gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

With 98 percent of polling stations reporting, the conservative coalition led by former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski’s VMRO-DPMNE party had 37.94 percent of the vote, while the leftist coalition headed by opposition leader Zoran Zaev’s Social Democrats had 36.63 percent.

Supporters of both big parties were in the streets claiming victory in Sunday’s balloting, which saw voter turnout at 67 percent, one of the highest in recent general elections in Macedonia. AP

Man held for stabbing worshipper near mosque

SIMI VALLEY, California—A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after police say he stabbed a worshipper near a Simi Valley mosque.

Police said reports of people fighting sent them to a shopping center parking lot near the mosque around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers separated the combatants and found that one person had been stabbed.

The fight began after a man confronted a worshipper and got into a verbal dispute, police said.

John Matteson, 29, was arrested nearby, police said. The victim had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Matteson remained jailed Sunday on suspicion of making criminal threats, violating civil rights and disturbing the peace by fighting, according to a Ventura County sheriff’s website. AP