Bridging the digital divide

DESPITE clocking in an impressive 27-percent increase in Internet penetration in 2016, the so-called digital divide still persists in the Philippines, a phenomenon that has been robbing almost half of its population of the benefits of the World Wide Web for years now.

Based on data from social-media consultancy firm We Are Social, roughly 58 percent of the population—or about 60 million Filipinos—now has access to the Internet.

This stunning jump from 47 percent in 2015 means that more than half of the population now enjoys the benefits of the Internet.

But on the other side of that spectrum are the Filipinos who still do not have access to the Internet. According to experts and players in the digital arena, the digital divide resulted in striking gaps in three areas: education, information and communication, and finance.

Advertisement

Missed opportunities

Voyager Innovations Inc. President Orlando B. Vea said the digital divide has and will continue to separate those without Internet connection from the huge socioeconomic opportunities that the Internet offers.

“The most striking effect is on the daily lives of those left behind. They are cut off from the vast social and economic opportunities that mobile and Internet technologies bring. That’s the main striking effect of the digital divide,” he told the BusinessMirror.

Vea explained that a person without an Internet connection has limited access to information and learning resources.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. President John M. Rubio agreed, saying this phenomenon results in many Filipinos missing out on opportunities for education.

“The imbalance in access creates groups or individuals with significantly less skills in technology, which, in an increasingly technology-centric world, limits their ability to succeed—particularly against more tech-savvy individuals,” he told the BusinessMirror.

The Internet has a wealth of materials that can help individuals learn almost anything. One may opt to get free language lessons on YouTube, Google, or even Facebook. Even class modules from renowned universities in the world are available on the Internet.

“Whether it be news, emergency reports, etc., information is increasingly available in real time at close to zero cost through technology. The digital divide denies groups this valuable piece of access that allows people to remain safe, make better decisions, and live better and more informed lives,” Rubio added.

Human right

Another facet that is limited by this gap is the universal right to communicate.

“The digital divide affects the right of Filipinos to communicate and to information,” Better Broadband Alliance convener Mary Grace Mirandilla-Santos said in a text message.

The UN has already declared that the Internet is a human right, as access to it is not merely a privilege for the rich. Explaining that it is a basic need, the intergovernmental agency said the Internet is an avenue where people can enjoy their rights to freedom of expression and opinion.

“Communication technology has been shown to deepen relationships and connections with society, whether that be a phone call, over messaging, or through social networks. The digital divide deprives individuals of this connection and what the UN has confirmed recently as a basic human right,” Rubio said.

This divide persists despite the fact that the Philippines is considered as the social-media capital of the world, with data from We Are Social showing that Filipinos spend an average of eight hours and 59 minutes on the Web—the highest in the world.

“Disadvantaged groups—women, uneducated, disabled, elderly—become all the more disadvantaged due to lack of access to information and means to communicate,” Santos lamented.

Financial, commercial exclusion

Another missed opportunity for the digitally marginalized community is the promise of digital financial services, seen as the last mile that connects financial products and services to their end-customers who are unreached and overlooked by traditional market players because of physical and cost barriers.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed that seven of 10 individuals in the Philippines remain unbanked. This means that they are robbed of potential gains from financial tools, such as credit, savings and insurance.

The Central Bank defines financial inclusion as a state wherein “there is effective access to a wide range of financial products and services by all,” such as savings, payments, credit and investments.

It is, in simpler terms, the drive to expand the coverage and reach of the financial system to as many stakeholders in a society.

Financial inclusion, thus, carries the potential of improving the well-being of the unserved and underserved markets, such as the low-income and marginalized, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), overseas Filipinos and their beneficiaries, agriculture and agrarian-reform sectors, the youth, women, indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, among others.

But this is still a far-off dream, as roughly 86 percent of Filipino households do not own a deposit account because about 36 percent of towns and cities don’t have a bank. Experts attributed this to inequalities in geographic access and economic circumstances.

Thus, the BSP is looking at tapping financial technology (Fintech) to help bridge the gap in financial inclusion.

“Electronic money and mobile banking offer the potential to reach remote areas, although the uptake of these financial services leaves much to be desired,” BSP Deputy Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. said.

Vea noted that, without an Internet connection, people will have no access to enjoy these services that are essential to support their needs.

“It won’t be easy for you to enjoy the convenience of digital financial services. Entrepreneurs can’t easily compete and expand their services,” Vea added. “You’ll also miss out on more affordable offers, such as seat sales and digital goods. You are not able to lend your voice in online discussions of public interest.”

Likewise, the gap between the digitally connected and the unconnected affects how the SMEs fare at the regional competitiveness game.

“Only a small percentage of the over one million small and medium enterprises have e-commerce sites. This has put many SMEs at a great disadvantage to expand their businesses and contribute more significantly to the economy,” Vea said.

Santos added: “These are missed opportunities for people to take advantage of technologies that could better their lives.”

‘Digital multiply’

Santos said the Philippines is playing catch-up with its neighbors in terms of allowing its citizens to enjoy the benefits of the Internet.

“The digital divide is a fast-moving target, as ICTs advance very rapidly. Developed countries will continue to set the benchmark of what the haves could achieve while developing countries will continue to play catch-up while trying to fill the gap for their have-nots,” she said.

The digital divide could be attributed to the lack of telecommunications facilities in the Philippines. It is a problem that persisted due to a confluence of reasons: one is the government’s refusal to invest in digital infrastructure, another is the bureaucracy in seeking permits by private companies from local governments.

“At the outset, the digital divide is not the main problem. Rather, it’s a symptom of the more persistent socioeconomic inequalities,” Vea said.

Ironically, he added, the solution to the digital divide is also technology, which has been said as the great equalizer of opportunities.

“In effect, the solution to digital divide is multiplying digital,” he said.

Rubio agreed, citing for instance the continued rise in smartphone technology, which has been growing more affordable by the day.

“Mobile technology—data over mobile, rise of the smartphone, etc.—has helped shrink the divide as it provides easy and inexpensive access to those previously excluded,” he said.

Santos was more particular in giving her recommendation.

“There is no one solution to address the digital divide. It’s a combination of the following: to ensure that there is effective competition in the market so that service providers are competing to get a bigger market share based on improved and more affordable services that benefit the end users.”

“Second is to create a policy and regulatory environment that allows democratic access to technology and embraces innovation that can expand access to as many members of the population as possible.”

“And third is to invest in research and development on innovative solutions to fill the access gap.”

The key

Information Secretary Rodolfo A. Salalima said his office’s primary role is to bring the Internet to the masses.

“It is the government’s missionary duty to provide the people telecommunications access and services in the countryside unserved and underserved by the private telcos, and is confident with the government’s countryside development and industry development tasks and programs,” he said.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology spearheads the creation of a National Broadband Network, whose initial draft showed that the government will focus on the development of Internet access in the countryside, particularly in areas where Web access is scarce or very limited.

Under the first draft of the P77.9-billion National Broadband Plan, key cities and provinces—particularly the rural areas where commercial telecommunications services are absent—will have Internet access by 2022.

These areas are based on the National Economic and Development Authority’s (Neda) National Spatial Strategy for 2017 to 2022 and the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) Fixed and Wireless Broadband Data Survey.

Also included in the draft are key suggestions to promote new media, local content and applications; the development of a rural technology road map; the process by which the government will monitor the development of the plan; optimization of spectrum usage; development of satellite; and the institutionalization of collaborations with other agencies, among others.

What’s needed

However, for the stakeholders in the digital arena, regulation is also essential in order to achieve the goal.

“The government’s primary role is to create a policy and regulatory environment that is pro-consumer, pro-innovation and pro-competition,” Santos said. “Government institutions can also serve as large clients to attract investment, especially in the rural areas.”

Vea added that the government has to support the digital service providers to help spur development in the arena, and thus reach the unconnected.

“The role of the government in bridging the digital divide is basic yet profound: it has to enable the drivers of digital inclusion to empower the vast unconnected and unbanked population,” he said.

“This means establishing regulatory and policy frameworks that can spur digital and financial inclusion without compromising the public’s safety and the economy’s stability.”

He cited for example the need for regulation on consumer protection and digital adoption.

“For instance, Fintechs need regulation to bring stability to the financial sector and protect consumers. At the same time, these regulations should also adapt to the peculiarities of the unbanked and unconnected population, as well as rapidly changing technologies,” Vea said.

“In other words, we need policies that don’t stifle innovations and prevent Fintech platforms from reaching those who may otherwise not be reached by business-as-usual practices,” he said.

Competitive telco environment

But for Winthrop Yu, who chairs the Internet Society of the Philippines, an ingredient to make all these work is to foster a more competitive telecommunications market in the country.

“We need a more open, transparent and competitive playing field. The current regulatory framework stymies new entrants and is practically tailor-fit to dominant incumbents,” he said.

For him, the digital divide also includes those who have limited or slow Internet access, which also hinders consumers and companies from reaping the whole range of opportunities found on the Internet.

“Regulation should help, not hinder, new entrants, while correcting bad service and bad behavior by the incumbents,” he said.

The two largest telecommunications companies in the Philippines have invested billions of pesos to provide Internet access to Filipinos. They are now in the middle of their own three-year network development programs to deliver better Internet services to their customers.

There are quite a number of areas where the two carriers are not present. These are locations that are either war-torn, far-flung, or simply not commercially viable.

For Yu, the entry of new competition will help solve that problem, as prospective players are advised by the National Telecommunications Commission to enter areas where there is little to no telco presence at all.