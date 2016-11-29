Bridge project to boost tourism in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY—The proposed inter-island bridge that will connect Iloilo to Guimaras, Negros Occidental, and Cebu is a big help to tourism in Western Visayas, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 6.

DOT 6 Regional Director Helen Catalbas expressed optimism that the project will really be realized because it will be a big help in tourism.

“Travel will be accessible with the connecting islands. The islands that will be connected by the bridges…,” she added.

According to Catalbas, about 25 percent to 30 percent of the domestic tourists who are coming in this region are from the neighboring regions in the Visayas.

“Traveling from one province to another will be a lot easier with the interconnecting bridges,” she said.

“This will really be a big help not only in the transportation of the people but also in the transport of goods and other things,” she added.