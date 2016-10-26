BPOs, private firms now on PNP’s drug-raid list

Business establishments where there is reported rampant use of illegal drugs, including business-process outsourcing (BPO) facilities, will be among the targets of the police in their refocused antidrug campaign.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa, as the PNP targets other sectors that the anti-illegal-drugs drive Oplan Double Barrel has not covered yet. Among the business establishments that are now in the crosshairs of the planned operations are call-center offices and even terminals, where, reports said, employees are users of illegal drugs.Because call-center offices operate 24 hours a day, reports said, some call-center agents use methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, to stay awake while at work.

Aside from BPO offices, dela Rosa said the expanded Oplan Double Barrel Alpha would also cover factories and schools, and even the PNP organization itself.

He said the Double Barrel Alpha was also implemented to sustain the momentum of the anti-illegal drive.





“When the campaign reached 600,000 plus, it went into a plateau, and we encourage them [police commanders] to invigorate the campaign and it increased to 700, 000 plus, but it again slowed down,” dela Rosa said.

“So in order that we could cover all [areas of concern], we decided to include other sectors of society. That way, we will reach our target of 1.8 million [individuals],” he added.

Meanwhile, at least 54 celebrities, including well-known actors, are included on the latest list of personalities allegedly involved in illegal drugs at the National Capital Region (NCR).

NCR Police Office Acting Director Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde said the names of the celebrities were included on the list that he submitted to dela Rosa. He said it would be up to dela Rosa whether he would submit the list to President Duterte, who may or may not decide to announce their names in public.

“It’s up to the President. We just submit a list for his eyes also. It depends on him if he will make it public or not,” Albayalde said, adding that the list was based on the disclosures made by arrested personalities.

“This came from those arrested who volunteered the information, so this has to be really validated thoroughly. If ever they are positive and validated, then we can file cases or file for search warrant,” Albayalde said.

Among the personalities who have been arrested for drugs as of late were Mark Anthony Fernandez, Sabrina M and Krista Miller.