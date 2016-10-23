Boxes with bite

Fans of The Vampire Diaries around these parts will surely rejoice, for the character of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) might be—and this is not to jinx things—returning to Mystic Falls and, hopefully, back in Damon’s arms once more.

This announcement was made as Saladbox, a beauty-box service that allows members to discover lifestyle and beauty products through a subscription platform, and the cable channel ETC collaborated on a special-edition box inspired by the longest-running vampire series created by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec.

“We’re [really] happy to partner with ETC for this very special box. ETC is known for its chic and exciting programs, like the international hit The Vampire Diaries. We’re great fans and are thrilled to have a box inspired by the show, [and it’s also] perfect for the Halloween party season,” said Saladbox founder and General Manager Paul Dimafelix at the company’s fourth anniversary soiree held recently at Revel in The Palace.

According to Dimafelix, the special-edition box will contain beauty samples that should help subscribers channel their inner Katherine Pierce. Because while it’s true that Elena’s malevolent doppelganger is just pure evil, it’s inarguable her looks are to die for.





Apart from this, Jay Chan Marquez, head of Saladbox Man, also introduced Saladbox Man’s second offering for September and October, themed “Go Time!” This is another specialty box, as the company teamed up with prominent international channel AXN in curating the set.

For this box, subscribers receive a special AXN four-in-one Macgyver-like gadget along with an assortment of personalized grooming and lifestyle items and special gift cards.

Dimafelix shared that October marked a major jump for Saladbox, given that its partnership with popular cable TV channels expands its network of subscribers.

“Four years ago, Saladbox launched with my dream of discovering [another kind] of retail platform in the country. Back then, the beauty boxes that are very popular in the US and Europe hadn’t yet arrived in the Philippines. Fast forward to 2016, and we’re still here and we’re glad this beauty retail business and discovery service is [continually] growing,” he said in closing.