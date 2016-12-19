BoP plunges into deficit as more dollars exit PHL

The Philippines continued to bleed millions of dollars in its overall transactions with the rest of the world, with November registering the worst month for dollar outflows that put the country’s year-to-date balance of payments (BoP) in the negative territory.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Monday a $1.671-billion deficit in the country’s BoP position in November, a huge drop from the $141-million shortfall in November 2015.

It is now the largest monthly deficit since the United States Federal Reserve decided for the first time to scale down its then stimulus program in January 2014.

January 2014’s deficit of $4.48 billion was also aggravated, according to central bank officials, by the heavy importation for the then-Yolanda rehabilitation.

November’s huge BoP deficit erased all the gains of the country’s transactions with the rest of the world for the entire year, bringing the total BoP position of the country to a deficit of $206 million. This is a reversal of the $2.136-billion surplus seen in the same 11-month period in 2015.

November was the month of global financial market volatility, when the confluence of the US President-elect Donald J. Trump’s victory and uncertain policies, the then concerns on the timing of the US Federal Reserve interest-rate hike and the political noise coming from President Duterte’s rattled investors that brought the peso to several year lows.

Also just last week, the BSP admitted of a weaker BoP position, albeit believing that the Philippines’s external position will remain afloat with the revision of its full-year projection from $2-billion surplus down to $500 million.

While other subcomponents of the BoP are yet to be released, the central bank earlier said foreign portfolio investments (FPIs)—or more popularly known as “hot” or “speculative” money—also drew significant outflows amounting to $607.31 million in November alone.

The BSP said the November slump in hot money was due to the unexpected result of the presidential election and the then widely anticipated interest-rate adjustment in the US, as well as the weak local corporate-earnings reports for the third quarter of the year.

Overseas Filipino remittances —also a large part of the country’s BoP, particularly in its current account—fell 3 percent in October, latest data showed.

The country’s current account is the core component of the BoP position—or the summary of the country’s transactions with the rest of the world.

The current account has been in surplus position since 2003, providing cushion to the Philippines in times of external stress, such as economic crisis in the global economy that usually affects those with weaker current-account surpluses.

Moody’s Analytics economist Jack Chambers also painted a gloomy picture of the country’s current account in the short term.

The negative investor sentiment has also been blamed for the local currency’s underperformance in the fourth quarter of the year.

ING Bank economist Tim Condon said they blame the “Duterte Effect” for the peso’s weakness since September. This, however, is “transitory,” as compared to the persistent risk posed by a potential current-account deterioration.

Condon said they are reviewing the forecast of 49.70 to a dollar in the first quarter of 2017 for revision. The local currency on Monday neared the 50 territory anew to close at 49.96 to a dollar.

The central bank earlier said it will adjust its foreign-exchange assumption for the year, as the local currency recently plummeted out of its target range earlier following political and economic developments.

The BSP said the direction of the foreign-exchange assumption adjustments is likely to move toward the more prudent side.