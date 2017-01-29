Bongbong asks Tribunal to expedite poll protest

PRESSING on his quest for truth, the camp of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. late last week asked the Supreme Court, acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to expedite his election protest by setting his case for preliminary conference.

“Today former Sen. Bongbong Marcos presses on his quest for truth with the filing of this motion to set the case for preliminary conference,” lawyer Victor Rodriguez, spokesman of Marcos, said in an interview shortly after the filing at the PET on Friday.

In a four-page ex-parte motion filed by lawyer George Erwin Garcia, Marcos said it is about time the PET issued the notice for preliminary conference, since the last pleading joining the issues in his case had been filed and served as early as September 9 last year.

Under Rule 29 of the 2010 Rules of the PET, the preliminary conference should have been set after the filing of the last pleading.

“Protestant [Marcos]…respectfully moves to set the above-entitled case for preliminary conference pursuant to [2010 PET Rules], considering that the last pleading joining the issues in this election protest case had been filed and served as early as 9 September 2016,” the pleading said.

Rodriguez explained the setting of the preliminary conference is important, because it will set in motion the issues to be resolved, the list of witnesses and the evidence to be presented, as well as the schedule of hearings and the revision of the ballots, in his protest.

“This is important, because the preliminary conference will set into motion Senator Marcos’s election protest, so it can finally move forward,” he added. Rodriguez noted Marcos’s motion is without prejudice to the resolution of the Tribunal on the resolution on the two incidents still to be resolved by the Court.

Rodriguez stated there remain two major pending motions that require resolution by the PET. He said these are the Motion to Strike Out the Answer of former Liberal Party Rep. Maria Leonor G. Robredo of Camarines Sur for being filed out of time, which was filed on September 9, 2016; and Marcos’s Manifestation with Motion to Admit Attached Verification, filed on September 20, 2016.

“There remain two pending incidents that we are, likewise, awaiting resolution, but more than these motions, we want the case to finally move forward, so we can finally present our evidence of massive election fraud in the vice-presidential race in the last elections,” Rodriguez said.