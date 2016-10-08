Bolts’ x-factor

BARANGAY Ginebra San Miguel Head Coach Tim Cone was right. Meralco’s Jimmy Alapag will be the X-factor in their best-of-seven championship series of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup.

The former Gilas Pilipinas team captain delivered the clutch three in the Bolts’ 114-109 overtime win in Game One on Friday, giving the franchise a historic win.

The 38-year old veteran guard teamed up with Allen Durham in the pivotal fourth quarter and the extra inning in beating the Kings for the first time this season.





And Meralco mentor Norman Black is no longer surprised with Alapag’s clutch performance in Game One.

“He’s [Alapag] really a force for us in the end-game. He stepped up and helped us tonight,” said Black, who drew 13 markers from Alapag, who came back from retirement to join the underachieving Bolts this season. “Jimmy always provides leadership for us, teaching the young guys the winning attitude and he knows how it feels to be like in this situation. That’s why we’re managing his minutes well so that he’ll be fresh in the end-game,” he added.

Alapag’s three-pointer gave Meralco a 101-100 lead with 33.4 ticks left in regulation. It was a shot that not only tied Allan Caidic in the all-time three-point shots made of 1,242, but also broke the back of the Kings who were about to clinch in Game One if the 5-foot-9 guard missed that shot. But Black admitted Durham’s long-game brilliance in Game One put them in the thick of things, as the Meralco import outplayed his counterpart Justin Brownlee in the series opener. Durham had 46 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in an almost no-relied job, while Brownlee struggled with his game and was held down to just 17 markers on 7-of-18 shooting the field.

“Our offense started with him. He’s the driving force for us,” Black said. “When we saw the opportunity to win Game One, I decided not to rest him [Durham] in the second half.”

Of course, there were other heroes for the Bolts in Game One, like Reynel Hugnatan, Anjo Caram and Chris Newsome, who tallied a near triple-double performance of 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Black’s main adjustment for Game Two on Sunday, also at the Big Dome at 6:30 p.m., is their defense on LA Tenorio, who had a career-high of 36 points, 20 in the first half.

“We had a tough time in LA [Tenorio]. Why LA scored 20 in the first half? That’s something we need to answer in Game Two,” Black said. “It’s back to the drawing board for us.”

Ginebra had a shot to steal Game One but the tip in of rookie Scottie Thompson rimmed out. Japeth Aguilar also had a rough game for the Kings on Friday, finishing with just six points on one-of-five shooting from the floor.

“We’re certainly disappointed with our play in Game One, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime, but we’re not discourage,” Cone said.

“It seemed the five game series with San Miguel took a toll on us and we just wore down as the game progressed. We feel we have a lot moreto show in Game Two,” he added.